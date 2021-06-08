Bonanza High grad gets scholarship thanks to caddie academy

When Alejandro Cabrera Quintana was a freshman at Bonanza High School, about the only thing he knew about golf was how to spell it.

Alejandro Cabrera Quintana, second from right, with some of the other participants in the Western Golf Association Caddie Academy program. The Las Vegas teen will be headed to the University of Illinois-Chicago in the fall on a full-ride scholarship. (Photo courtesy of the WGA).

Four years later, it’s golf that is sending him to college on a full-ride scholarship to the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Quintana is the latest in a long line of students to earn an Evans Scholarship through the Western Golf Association’s Caddie Academy program. He spent his high school summers in Illinois, caddying and taking part in a variety of programs to learn and grow as a person to earn his scholarship.

Caddying was difficult for AJ, who wasn’t so keen on carrying a golf bag in the heat for five hours but did gain a lot from the experience.

“I came in contact with different people from different backgrounds,” he said. “It helped me understand how successful people think.”

Quintana might one day be one of those successful adults. For now, he’s an 18-year-old who just graduated from Bonanza in the top five in his class and headed to college to study chemistry, biology and the sciences.

Not bad for a boy who arrived with his family in the United States at the age of 11 after leaving Cuba. He didn’t know the language or culture, and struggled during his middle school years. But as he learned, he began to thrive, making him a perfect candidate for the caddie program.

“Alejandro epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy. “His dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help him pursue his dreams.”

The WGA has done that for thousands of students through the years. The Evans Scholars Foundation has provided more than $435 million in tuition and housing expenses over the years, and currently has 1,045 students enrolled in colleges and universities across the country.

Being away from home for seven weeks each summer might seem intimidating to some high schoolers, but Quintana said he embraced the challenge.

“It taught me to be independent and to be around different people,” he said.

It also helped bring him out of his shell, motivated him to keep up his good grades and inspired him to participate in things he might not otherwise try, he said.

Quintana hopes his younger brother gets involved in the program when he reaches high school, and he would also encourage others to take part if given the chance.

“What an amazing program,” he said. “It can change your life.”

Chip Shots

* Taylor Montgomery is headed to next week’s U.S. Open after making it through final qualifying Monday. The Las Vegas resident, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, shot rounds of 67 and 70 at Rolling Hills Country Club, finishing third and nabbing one of five spots at the California qualifying site. Ten other Southern Nevada residents failed to make it through final qualifying, including PGA Tour player Scott Piercy, who lost in a 10-man playoff for the final spot in the Dallas qualifier.

* The registration deadline for the inaugural Las Vegas Open at TPC Las Vegas is quickly approaching. Exempt players have until June 18, to enter the tournament, while all others have until that same date to register for one of three qualifying tournaments in Phoenix (July 7) and Boulder City (July 13 and 20). The Las Vegas Open will be played July 28-30. Details can be found at http://www.southwestpga.com/chapters/southernnevada/lasvegasopen.asp.

* Bill Fortner won the Legacy Men’s Club Championship last month, holding off Steve Morling for the title, while Alex Sparkuhl took the Championship Net crown. Harry Helfrich edged Dick Joseph for the Senior title, with Tom Cline earning Senior Net honors.

* Painted Desert will host a two-person Father’s Day scramble June 20. Registration is $158 for the event, which will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.