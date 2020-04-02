70°F
Golf

Brady, Mickelson to take on Manning, Woods in charity golf match

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2020 - 1:27 pm
 

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are set to join forces with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods for a charity golf match, according to CNN Sports.

Negotiations are ongoing for the two-on-two match, and would include Mickelson and Brady teaming up to take on Woods and Manning, a source familiar to the negotiations confirmed to CNN Sports.

The PGA Tour canceled the rest of the Players Championship and any other events for the next three weeks on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details such as the time and place for the match have yet to be confirmed, but there will be no spectators and only a small television production team. All involved will be adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines.

The event is not expected to air on pay-per-view, according to CNN.

