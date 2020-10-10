Brooks Koepka to make PGA comeback at Las Vegas’ CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka, who has missed the past two months of golf while recovering from a knee injury, will return to the course next week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

FILE - Brooks Koepka gets treated for an injury on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Sept. 9, because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him most of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Koepka, a four-time major championship winner, is among the 78 players that will tee it up starting Thursday at Shadow Creek Golf Club. Players had until Friday to officially commit to the event.

The CJ Cup is normally played in South Korea but has moved to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Koepka won the event two years ago.

The stellar field also includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas. They will be competing for a purse of $9.75 million.

Among those eligible to play but not in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in Las Vegas this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He said this week he plans to take the next month off to prepare for The Masters.