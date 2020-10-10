79°F
Golf

Brooks Koepka to make PGA comeback at Las Vegas’ CJ Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 6:06 pm
 

Brooks Koepka, who has missed the past two months of golf while recovering from a knee injury, will return to the course next week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Koepka, a four-time major championship winner, is among the 78 players that will tee it up starting Thursday at Shadow Creek Golf Club. Players had until Friday to officially commit to the event.

The CJ Cup is normally played in South Korea but has moved to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Koepka won the event two years ago.

The stellar field also includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas. They will be competing for a purse of $9.75 million.

Among those eligible to play but not in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in Las Vegas this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He said this week he plans to take the next month off to prepare for The Masters.

