Bryson DeChambeau captures Shriners Open with late eagle

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 5-under 66 to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open by one shot over Patrick Cantlay on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

DeChambeau eagled the par-5 16th hole with a 58-foot putt from just off the green to take a two-shot lead at 21 under. He made par on the final two holes to claim his fifth PGA Tour victory and third in his last five starts.

Defending champion Cantlay shot 65 to finish runnerup at 20 under. Sam Ryder fired a 9-under 62 to finish third at 19 under.

