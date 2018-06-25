Bubba Watson rallies to grab Travelers title in Connecticut

Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Bubba Watson tips his visor after making a birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Bubba Watson poses for photos with the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Bubba Watson tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. Watson won the tournament. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

CROMWELL, Conn. — Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper’s tournament record of four victories.

Watson finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, two-time winner Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson also came from six back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title, and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015. The left-hander also won at Rivera in Los Angeles in February and the World Golf Championships-Match Play in Texas in March. He earned $1.26 million for his 12th career victory.

Watson shot a 33 on the front nine, but really got it going on the back, with five birdies. He tied Casey at 16 under by getting up-and-down from the bunker for a birdie on the course’s signature 15th hole.

Still tied on the par-4 18th, Watson hit his tee shot 366 yards, then pitched inside 3 feet, giving caddie Ted Scott a big high-five before taking the lead with the putt.