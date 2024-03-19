Caddie program lands 2 North Las Vegas students college scholarships

Dillyn Hall from Bonanza High School and Nathaly Fernandez of Nevada State High School-Henderson are the latest recipients of the Chick Evans Scholarship.

Dillyn Hall, left , and Nathaly Fernandez, right.

Dillyn Hall

Nathaly Fernandez

Two North Las Vegas seniors are heading to college in the fall on full-ride scholarships thanks to their involvement in golf, a sport neither has played or knew anything about when they began high school.

Dillyn Hall from Bonanza High School and Nathaly Fernandez of Nevada State High School-Henderson have been awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, which provides four years of tuition and housing as part of the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program.

The Chick Evans Scholarship program has been going on for decades, sending thousands of students across the country to college, including dozens from Southern Nevada in recent years. Currently, 11 students from Nevada are attending college on the Evans Scholarship.

Participants spend three summers in the Chicago area caddying during the day, getting valuable life lessons on and off the course, gaining mentors and developing lifelong bonds with fellow participants.

Hall and Fernandez found that to be their experience.

”I feel like I’m going to be able to have connections going forward down the line in life basically from the program,” said Hall, who credits the program for building her self-esteem and bringing her out of her shell.

“My work ethic grew so much that I honestly surprised myself,” she said. “Starting out I was really an anxious person, not really the social type. But being around such a large group of people at all times and working and meeting the right people, it was a really good support system.”

Fernandez agrees the mentorship is vital.

“Making connections with other people that you maybe would have never known if you wouldn’t have joined the program,” she called the most important benefit. “I think that’s one of the biggest things.”

Both girls said the program also forced them to step out of their comfort zone, to leave their families behind for the summers and to be involved in experiences that were new to their worlds.

“I don’t regret it because I really got to learn about myself outside of my family,” Fernandez said.

Both girls will be the first in their families to attend college, and both are headed on similar paths. Hall is planning to major in accounting with the goal of teaching high school accounting. Fernandez will major in education with plans to also go into teaching.

Both are awaiting acceptance to the University of Washington, their first choice for college. Hall has been accepted to the University of Oregon, and Fernandez has been accepted by Oregon and the University of Wisconsin.

Whether it’s Seattle or Eugene, Oregon, Hall is ready for a change in climate.

“I really just want trees. I want actual seasons,” she said. “Like, don’t get me wrong. Vegas has a place in my heart, but I really want a change in scenery.”

