69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Canada’s Adam Svensson leads by 2 at MGM Resorts Championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2021 - 8:02 pm
 
Adam Svensson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Champi ...
Adam Svensson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Adam Svensson is one of the hottest players on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he put that form on full display Friday, taking the 36-hole lead at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Svensson, a winner three weeks ago in Georgia, had 11 birdies on the Sun Mountain course on his way to a second-round 64 and a two-shot lead.

“I think I’ve done it one other time in my life, but it was a long time ago,” Svensson said of the birdie barrage. “You feel like the hole is big, you’re hitting your lines, and you’re feeling confident.”

The Canadian is at 12-under at the midway point, but 15 players are within four shots of the lead. Included in that pack is Las Vegan Harry Hall, who briefly had a share of the lead Friday before finishing with a second consecutive 68. He is at 8-under and in a tie for seventh.

First-round leader Kevin Dougherty had a 68 Friday and sits two shots out of the lead.

Hall, Alex King (7-under) and David Lipsky (6-under) will carry the hopes of a Las Vegas champion into the weekend. Former UNLV stars Taylor Montgomery, John Oda and Derek Ernst all missed the cut, which came at 3-under.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
2
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
3
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
4
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
5
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters ...
Dustin Johnson co-favorite to win RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Dustin Johnson will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage. Here are some best bets for the event from handicapper Wes Reynolds.