Canada’s Adam Svensson leads by 2 at MGM Resorts Championship

Adam Svensson is one of the hottest players on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he put that form on full display Friday, taking the 36-hole lead at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Adam Svensson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Svensson, a winner three weeks ago in Georgia, had 11 birdies on the Sun Mountain course on his way to a second-round 64 and a two-shot lead.

“I think I’ve done it one other time in my life, but it was a long time ago,” Svensson said of the birdie barrage. “You feel like the hole is big, you’re hitting your lines, and you’re feeling confident.”

The Canadian is at 12-under at the midway point, but 15 players are within four shots of the lead. Included in that pack is Las Vegan Harry Hall, who briefly had a share of the lead Friday before finishing with a second consecutive 68. He is at 8-under and in a tie for seventh.

First-round leader Kevin Dougherty had a 68 Friday and sits two shots out of the lead.

Hall, Alex King (7-under) and David Lipsky (6-under) will carry the hopes of a Las Vegas champion into the weekend. Former UNLV stars Taylor Montgomery, John Oda and Derek Ernst all missed the cut, which came at 3-under.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.