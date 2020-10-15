76°F
Golf

Celebs who have hit the greens at Shadow Creek — PHOTOS

October 15, 2020 - 9:52 am
 
Updated October 15, 2020 - 9:59 am

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour is playing in Las Vegas.

Last week, Martin Laird won the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin. This week, Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas is hosting the CJ Cup.

And while some of the best in golf are expected to take their turn on the greens this weekend, it’s not the first time Shadow Creek has seen attention from big names.

Take a look at some of the celebrities who have teed off at Shadow Creek over the years.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods brought The Match to Shadow Creek Golf Club in 2018, but this week’s CJ Cup is the first extensive look most golf fans will get of the mysterious course.