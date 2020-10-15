Celebs who have hit the greens at Shadow Creek — PHOTOS

A look at some of the celebrities that have played golf at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the 9th fairway during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo,Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson walk to the fairway after teeing off from the first during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this April 1, 2011, file photo, Michael Jordan arrives at the first tee of the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this March 29, 2012, file photo, Sugar Ray Leonard reacts after nearly missing a put on the 9th green during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational golf tournament at Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson hits from the second tee box during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Michael Jordan reacts after sinking a put during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the first fairway during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods stand at the first tee box before The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this April 7, 2013, file photo, Vince Coleman, left, fist-bumps Ozzie Smith after Smith made a favorable putt at the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. The pair won the tournament. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File )

In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Michael Phelps reacts to a put by a teammate during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, Tiger Woods hits from the first tee box during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this March 29, 2012, file photo, former Red Sox manager Terry Francona reacts after missing a put on the 9th green during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational golf tournament at Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the fourth tee box during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this March 29, 2012, file photo, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rogers takes a put on the 9th green during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational golf tournament at Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods walks the fourth fairway during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from a bunker on the 16th during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson hugs his caddie after defeating Tiger Woods in The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour is playing in Las Vegas.

Last week, Martin Laird won the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin. This week, Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas is hosting the CJ Cup.

And while some of the best in golf are expected to take their turn on the greens this weekend, it’s not the first time Shadow Creek has seen attention from big names.

Take a look at some of the celebrities who have teed off at Shadow Creek over the years.