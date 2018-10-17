Centennial, Boulder City capture state girls golf titles

Centennial's Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course on Oct. 16, 2018 in Dayton, Nev. Courtesy: Centennial golf.

It took a Day 2 rally for Centennial’s girls golf team to win region titles the last two years. Even with a lead after the first round of the Class 4A state golf tournament in Northern Nevada, the Bulldogs were still cautious about someone doing to them what they did to opponents.

Instead, Centennial held steady to win its first state championship.

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

Faith Lutheran’s Gracie Olkowski claimed the individual crown with a 4-over 148 total, shooting 2-over 74 in both rounds.

“Our girls were very excited and nervous about today,” Centennial coach Charlie Cerrone said. “And despite doing that, they grinded it out and did a good job.”

Sophomore McKenzi Hall led Centennial with a 74 and placed third after a scorecard playoff with Clark’s Riana Mission when they finished at 150. Both players won individual region titles last week.

Hailey Stevenson totaled 156, Anna Fudenberg 166 and Jade Magana 173 for Centennial.

“They really came through last week and grinded it out on a tough course yesterday and today,” Cerrone said. “Even though there were some tough holes, they were even-keeled about it.”

Olkowski moved to Nevada this year from Colorado. It didn’t take her long to make a mark on her new state.

On Tuesday, Olkowski started the back nine with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13, but birdied the 16th and parred in to win by two stokes over Hall and Mission.

“I’m definitely excited. This is a big step for me,” Olkowski said. “I just kept my head in it and stayed positive. … I tried not to think of where everyone else was at.”

She helped the Crusaders place second as a team, nine strokes behind Centennial. Bishop Gorman was third with 670, followed by Clark (686), Bishop Manogue (737) and Reno (737).

“We absolutely exceeded our expectations,” first-year Faith Lutheran coach Paul Brown said. “We were not even picked to make it to state, or even regionals.

“Coming in second, that was honor.”

Boulder City rallies to defend 3A title

On Monday, Riley Shuman shot 55-over 127 in the Class 3A state girls golf tournament at Schaffer’s Mill in Truckee, California.

The Boulder City sophomore was so frustrated she broke a club. Tuesday, she improved her score by 31 strokes and helped the Eagles rally to win their second straight team title with a score of 744, six shots better than Pahrump Valley.

“Just staying focused and making the best swing I can make,” she said of her mindset. “Just my attitude toward golf in general.”

Ryann Reese was the top individual for the Eagles, finishing in fifth place with a 15-over 169 total. Teammate Sydney Krumm was sixth at 172.

But perhaps most impressive was the rebound by Shuman. Makaela Perkins also was key in the second round, shaving 14 strokes off her first-round score to shoot 92.

“To see them come back from yesterday is incredible,” Boulder City coach Andy Schaper said. “There’s so much nerves it’s hard to overcome. They struggled with that Day 1. They finally got themselves to do what they can do.”

Pahrump finished second at 750, followed by Elko (774), Lowry (788) and Spring Creek (806).

Pahrump’s Breanne Nygaard, who started with a one-stroke lead, was the top local finisher, carding an 81 to finish third at 161. Western’s Carolyn Lemon was fourth at 167.

Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson won the tournament by shooting 155. Ryan Flynn of Truckee was second at 158.

But Boulder City was the story after trailing Pahrump by 14 strokes entering the day.

“So proud of all the girls on the team. They showed a ton of heart and fight,” Schaper said. “They stuck to the plan, each one of their individual plans and what they can do on the golf course.”

