Checking in on Las Vegas PGA Tour players after West Coast swing

Maverick McNealy hits from the seventh tee of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the 14th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Isaiah Salinda, of the United States, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Collin Morikawa hits on the fifth tee of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Harry Hall, of England, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Maverick McNealy hits off the second tee of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The West Coast swing is complete, and the PGA Tour heads to Florida, where the anticipation of big events awaits. The Players Championship is two weeks away, and the Masters beckons in six weeks.

As the tour trades coasts, let’s see where the Las Vegas-based players stand eight weeks into the 2025 season.

The standouts

— Maverick McNealy: Played six times with six cuts made and joined Justin Thomas as the only players on the PGA Tour with three top-10 performances. The highlight was his second-place finish at the Genesis, where he birdied eight of his first 11 holes in the final round to take the lead before Ludvig Åberg tracked him down on the back nine. He’s seventh in the FedEx Cup standings and a career-high 13th in the world rankings.

— Harry Hall: Opened with consecutive top 10s in Hawaii, made five of six cuts and found himself atop the leaderboard during Mexico and the American Express. He’s 37th in the FedEx Cup and 88th in the world rankings.

— Collin Morikawa: Finished second at the season opener at Kapalua and 17th at Pebble Beach and Genesis. A poster child for what has happened to the PGA Tour as an elite player who only played in big-money signature events. Eleventh in the FedEx Cup and fifth in world rankings.

— Isaiah Salinda: Walked off the 72nd green in Mexico tied for the lead only to have Brian Campbell and Aldrich Potgieter make birdies behind him to drop him to third. The impressive finish jumped the rookie up 100 spots in the FedEx Cup to 48th. It was one of just two cuts made in four starts.

The middlings

— Min Woo Lee: Only played three times in consecutive weeks, going 17th, 12th and 48th at Pebble Beach, Phoenix and Torrey Pines. Stands 70th in the FedEx Cup and 55th in the world.

— Seamus Power: Made three of four cuts, topped by a tie for 17th at Pebble Beach. Sits 80th in FedEx Cup.

— Doug Ghim: Made four of five cuts, headlined by a tie for 21st at the American Express.

Work to do

— Kurt Kitayama: Made three of five cuts, but nothing better than 37th at Waialae.

— Taylor Montgomery: Made four of five cuts, but never contended. Best finish was 45th in Mexico.

— David Lipsky: Made two of five cuts, topped by a tie for 45th at Waialae.

— Rico Hoey: Made two of five cuts, nothing better than 58th at Torrey Pines.

— Norman Xiong, Scott Piercy and Joseph Bramlett: Only got in four events among them, as they struggle to find starts.

How about those Rebels?

The UNLV women’s golf team did everything but win Monday at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. The Rebels notched their fourth second-place finish this year to go with a win at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in October.

The final-round 20-under 268 is the lowest score in program history, breaking the 16-under 272 mark set at the 2015 Las Vegas Showdown, and the 30-under 834 finish for the tournament is the second-lowest score in program history.

All five players had subpar rounds Monday, led by seniors Toa Yokoyama and McKenzi Hall with 6-under 66s. It marked the career-low round for Yokoyama, who finished second in the tournament, and a season-low round for Hall.

Senior Hina Matsui had a career-best 67, and freshman Amber Chen tied for 11th at 6 under for her best collegiate finish.

“That was a heck of a day by our team,” coach Amy Bush-Herzer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they closed out this tournament in record fashion.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Cognizant Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $9.2 million

2024 champion: Austin Eckroat

LPGA Tour

What: HSBC Women's World Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Sentosa GC, Singapore

Purse: $2.4 million

2024 champion: Hannah Green