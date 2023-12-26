Checking in on Las Vegas PGA Tour players as 2024 season approaches

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins next week in Hawaii, and it’s one filled with more than a dozen players who call Southern Nevada home. Here’s where they stand.

Xander Schauffele lines up his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kurt Kitayama waves to the gallery after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Ben Sawaia, winner of the Coachella Amateur on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (UNLV)

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins next week in Hawaii, and it’s one filled with more than a dozen players who call Southern Nevada home. But in the new era on the PGA Tour, not all playing cards are created equally.

Here’s a breakdown of where Las Vegas players stand as the new season tees off Jan. 4 at Kapalua.

The elite

Who: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power

What: Players who finished in the top 50 on the 2023 FedEx Cup standings have it all in the new season. They are eligible for every event, including all of the tour’s eight signature events with their limited fields and $20 million purses. Almost everyone in this category is also in all four of the major championships.

Outlook: The PGA Tour’s answer to prevent top players from jumping to LIV Golf was to end the meritocracy of golf and give this group huge advantages over the rest of the membership. Schauffele is Las Vegas’ top-ranked player — No. 6 in the world — but didn’t win in 2023. Morikawa broke a 27-month drought with a win in Japan in October, and Kitayama picked up his first win at Bay Hill in March. Power was hobbled by a hip injury that sidelined him the entire fall season. With their status — and ability — there’s no reason to expect any dip in performance from this group.

The next 10

Who: Taylor Montgomery

What: Players who finished 51-60 are eligible for all regular events, plus the first two signature tournaments at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

Outlook: Montgomery got off to a phenomenal start his rookie season, but the second half was nothing but struggles. He needs to have some strong finishes early to take the pressure off and avoid a sophomore slump.

Top 125

Who: Justin Suh, Harry Hall, David Lipsky, Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim

What: Players who finished in the top 125 and can play all regular events.

Outlook: With the exception of Moore, these players are looking for their first wins. Consistent play in 2023 got them into this position, but it’s going to take something more in 2024 to get to the next level. Suh and Hall, in particular, should be more comfortable in their second years on the tour. UNLV alums Adam Scott and Garrick Higgo also fall into the category.

Major medical

Who: Maverick McNealy

What: After missing half of 2023 with a shoulder injury, McNealy gets 11 starts in 2024 to earn enough FedEx points to reach top 125 status.

Outlook: McNealy will accomplish the goal with just one or two made cuts.

Others

Who: Scott Piercy, Norman Xiong, Nick Watney, Derek Ernst

What: Players outside the top 125 with limited access to events.

Outlook: Xiong earned a promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour and will need to perform well early in the season to keep getting starts. Piercy will play with conditional status and past champion status, getting him into a handful of events. Watney and Ernst only have past champion status and will get sporadic starts.

Sawaia wins in desert

UNLV senior Ben Sawaia continues to make a name for himself in events away from the Rebels’ program.

Sawaia, winner of this year’s Nevada State Amateur in Reno, added another title last week when he claimed the Coachilla Amateur on the North course at Terra Lago Golf Club in Indio, California. Sawaia finished at 16-under 200, good for a four-shot victory over Baylor Larrabee, a high school senior from Washington headed to UCLA in the fall.

Sawaia did most of his damage during the first round, shooting a course-record 62, the lowest score ever recorded in a Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event. He added rounds of 70 and 68 over the next two days to secure the title.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.