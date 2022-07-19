Checking in on Southern Nevada’s PGA Tour players

As the season nears its conclusion, it’s been a mixed bag of results for the many players on the PGA Tour with ties to Las Vegas.

Seamus Power tees off on the 12th hole during the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Doug Ghim tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 29, 2022. (Greg Robertson Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the season’s final major on the PGA Tour complete and the FedEx Cup playoffs just three weeks away, it’s a good time to check in on where Southern Nevada players stand.

It’s been a mixed bag, as players fight to get into the top 125 in the FedEx standings to guarantee full playing status for next season. Here’s a list of players with their FedEx Cup position and official world golf ranking.

Joseph Bramlett

FedEx: 168; OWGR: 251

Hasn’t had a breakout tournament, with his best finish a tie for 20th in Hawaii in January. Has missed 13 of 26 cuts.

Doug Ghim

FedEx: 117; OWGR: 189

Will be fighting the final three weeks to keep his card. Currently above the threshold thanks in part to his tie for sixth at the Players Championship.

Garrick Higgo

FedEx: 147; OWGR: 129

The UNLV product has struggled mightily a year after his breakout win at the Palmetto Championship, which secures his playing card for next year. Has missed nine of his last 12 cuts.

Charley Hoffman

FedEx: 177; OWGR: 195

Back issues have made it a rough year with no top-20 finishes. Missed seven straight cuts at one point and 11 out of 22 overall.

Kurt Kitayama

FedEx: 42; OWGR: 67

It’s been hit or miss, but the hits have been huge. Runner-up finishes in Mexico and Scotland and a third at the Honda Classic offset 11 missed cuts.

David Lipsky

FedEx: 86; OWGR: 199

A rough fall turned into a solid rookie season when 2022 arrived, with three top-10 finishes in a four- tournament stretch. Comfortably playoff bound.

Maverick McNealy

FedEx: 28; OWGR: 70

Continues to flirt with victory No. 1. Last week had his fourth top 10 of the year, highlighted by a runner-up in Napa.

Ryan Moore

FedEx: 192; OWGR: 399

The often-injured veteran has found no rhythm in 2022, able to play just 13 events with only one top-25 finish.

Collin Morikawa

FedEx: 21; OWGR: 8

Hard to say it’s been a disappointing year with seven top-10s, including five straight to start the year, but he hasn’t won and hasn’t contended much. Was nine holes away from being No. 1 in the world in December, but now has fallen to eighth.

Scott Piercy

FedEx: 138; OWGR: 297

The veteran has hung around in the middle of the pack while making half his cuts in 22 starts. Best finish was 11th in Napa back in September.

Seamus Power

FedEx: 24; OWGR: 38

Consistently good all year, with 13 top-25 finishes and five top 10s. Pretty impressive rise for someone playing Korn Ferry Tour events 18 months ago.

Xander Schauffele

FedEx: 4; OWGR: 6

Southern Nevada’s player of the year. He has three victories since April and 13 top 25s in 18 starts. Has only missed two cuts, but they were big: Masters and Players Championship.

Adam Scott

FedEx: 74; OWGR: 39

Twenty-two years removed from UNLV, he keeps chugging along with three top-10 finishes and a secure position despite playing a limited schedule of just 15 events.

Nick Watney

FedEx: 109; OWGR: 424

Playing on a one-time exemption, he’s hanging on for dear life having missed 11 consecutive cuts dating to the Players Championship in March. Runner-up finish in Mississippi in October has kept him afloat.

Shriners Open

Tickets have gone on sale for the Shriners Children’s Open, set for Oct. 3-9 at TPC Summerlin. Prices range from $35 for a daily ticket to $250 for admission to The Spot overlooking the 17th hole, which includes food and beverages, couch seating and more.

The tournament is also looking for hundreds of volunteers to work in a wide range of duties both on and off the course. Volunteers must commit to a minimum of three shifts.

Tickets can be purchased and volunteer registration found at shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.