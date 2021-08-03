CJ Cup to return to Las Vegas in October

The PGA Tour event, usually played in South Korea, was held at Shadow Creek last year, but the 2021 version is headed to The Summit Club.

Jason Kokrak celebrates with the trophy after winning the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The CJ Cup is coming back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, once again giving the city back-to-back PGA Tour events in early October.

The tournament, usually played in South Korea, moved to Las Vegas in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was held at Shadow Creek last year, but the 2021 version is headed to The Summit Club.

The CJ Cup will be held October 11-17, one week after the Shriner’s Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Jason Kokrak won last year’s CJ Cup, holding off Olympic golf medalist Xander Schauffele by two shots.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com .