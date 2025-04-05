Defending champion eliminated from LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

Nelly Korda won’t be around for the weekend at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play after losing Friday. The knockout rounds start Saturday at Shadow Creek.

Amy Yang of Korea hits her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yuka Saso of Japan chips from a fairway after her tee drive came to rest on grass during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yuka Saso of Japan chips from a fairway after her tee drive came to rest on grass during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yealimi Noh of the USA reacts after hitting her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand watches her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand watches her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lydia Ko of New Zealand measures up the line of play at the second hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her missed putt during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans watch the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA hits her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA drives her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA drives her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA reacts to a missed putt at the first hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Coughlin of the USA hits her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Coughlin of the USA watches her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ina Yoon of Korea gets some advice from her caddy as she prepares to hit from the fairway during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ina Yoon of Korea watches her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Coughlin of the USA measures up the line of play at the second hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Coughlin of the USA watches her missed putt at the second hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Coughlin of the USA follows her missed putt at the second hole during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ruoning Yin of China watches her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ruoning Yin of China watches her tee drive during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sei Young Kim of Korea hits her tee drive as Ruoning Yin of China, left, looks on during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sei Young Kim of Korea, second left, and Ruoning Yin of China, second right, wait for their turn to compete in the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans follow the tee drive hit by Ruoning Yin of China during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA reacts as she watches her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda, right, of the USA watches her tee drive as Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand takes her turn during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA drives her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Friday, April 4, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda didn’t have her best stuff all week at the LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play. It finally caught up with her Friday.

Korda lost 1-up to Ariya Jutanugarn in the day’s final match at Shadow Creek, sending the defending champion and world number one home before the weekend knockout rounds begin.

Korda trailed most of the day, but rallied on the back nine to take a 1-up lead on the 13th hole. She gave it away down the stretch, failing to get up and down on Nos. 15 and 16, then leaving her tee shot in the penalty area on the par-3 17th.

The result was a loss and a 1-1-1 record over three days, not good enough to move on.

Jutanugarn survived thanks to low expectations, she said, including a sinking feeling Monday when the pairings came out and she found herself in a round-robin grouping with Korda.

“I had a pretty bad week last week, so to be honest I was already planning what I’m going to do on Sunday,” she said. “So I thought I’m not going to be able to play the weekend, so I kind of like chilling, no expectation at all.”

That attitude got her through to the knockout rounds, which begin Saturday with a round of 16 match against Narin An, one of nine players to go 3-0 in round-robin play.

Korda wasn’t alone in her struggles among the game’s top players. Jeeno Thitikul, ranked second in the world, was the only player in the top 10 to survive into the weekend. Thitikul continued to roll with a 5-and-3 victory over Hye-Jin Choi to remain perfect for the week.

And she’s doing it with her newly adopted, self-described “super chill” attitude.

“Even if I’m not going to make it to the weekend, I was just like, fine, I’ll go back to Dallas and have good fun, eat bunch of sushi,” she said.

There’s plenty of talent in the final 16, including Brooke Henderson and Sei Young Kim, the only players in the field to never trail in any of their three matches.

“It’s nice that I have been able to get off to relatively fast starts,” Henderson said. “And never being down, that’s not a nice place to be in, so it’s nice to always be ahead in your matches and keep pushing forward.”

Henderson only played nine holes and was 2-up on Friday when Jin Young Ko conceded their match due to illness. That sent Henderson to the round of 16 after playing just 36 holes in her first three matches.

Lauren Coughlin took a different route to the weekend, grinding through 55 holes, including a playoff against Lucy Li on Friday, to earn her tee time on Saturday.

“It’s what I’ve always done throughout my whole career,” said Coughlin, who joins Angel Yin as the only Americans to make it to the weekend. “I kind of always stay in it and fight until I can’t anymore.”

The final 16 includes a bevy of major championship winners in Jutanugarn, Henderson, Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai, A Lim Kim and Sei Young Kim; a group of veteran players including Carlota Ciganda, Maja Stark and Madelene Sagstrom; and some younger players looking for a breakthrough win in Nataliya Guseva and Stephanie Kyriacou.

All the firepower around her doesn’t concern Guseva.

“I will just enjoy every moment of it,” said Guseva, the youngest player still standing at age 22. “Anything can happen, so let’s see.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Up next

What: T-Mobile Match Play

When: Saturday-Sunday

Where: Shadow Creek

Round of 16: 7:20 a.m. Saturday

Quarterfinals: 1:15 p.m. Saturday

TV: 3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday's matches

Round of 16

7:20 a.m.: Stephanie Kyriacou vs. A Lim Kim

7:30 a.m.: Sei Young Kim vs. Lauren Coughlin

7:40 a.m.: Brooke Henderson vs. Maja Stark

7:50 a.m.: Ariya Jutanugarn vs. Narin An

8 a.m.: Ashleigh Buhai vs. Celine Boutier

8:10 a.m.: Carlota Ciganda vs. Madelene Sagstrom

8:20 a.m.: Mao Saigo vs. Angel Yin

8:30 a.m.: Jeeno Thitikul vs. Nataliya Guseva

Friday's results

Megan Khang def. Rose Zhang, concession

Nanna Koerstz Madsen def. Bailey Tardy, 1 up

Jennifer Kupcho def. Brittany Altomare, 3 and 2

Angel Yin def. Jin Hee Im, 4 and 3

Pajaree Anannarukarn tied Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeran Ryu def. Mao Saigo, 1 up

Andrea Lee def. Linnea Strom, 3 and 2

Nataliya Guseva def. Albane Valenzuela, 1 up

Yealimi Noh def. Yuka Saso, 1 up

Narin An def. Hinako Shibuno, 2 up

A Lim Kim def. Amy Yang, 2 up

Jenny Shin def. Grace Kim, 2 up

Nasa Hataoka def. Ayaka Furue, 3 and 2

Stephanie Kyriacou tied Auston Kim

Lauren Coughlin def. Ina Yoon, 1 up

Lucy Li def. Mi Hyang Lee, 2 and 1

Sei Young Kim def. Ruoning Yin, 3 and 1

Chanettee Wannasaen def. Yuna Nishimura, 3 and 2

Sarah Schmelzel def. Somi Lee, 1 up

Celine Boutier def. Allisen Corpuz, 1 up

Esther Henseleit def. Charley Hull, 5 and 4

Ashleigh Buhai def. Alexa Pano, 4 and 3

Gabriela Ruffels tied Hira Naveed

Carlota Ciganda def. Lydia Ko, 2 up

Jeeno Thitikul def. Hye-Jin Choi, 5 and 3

Gaby Lopez def. Danielle Kang, 5 and 4

Madelene Sagstrom def. Jasmine Suwannapura, 4 and 2

Patty Tavatanakit def. Minjee Lee, 1 up

Maja Stark def. Hyo Joo Kim, 2 and 1

Leona Maguire def. Peiyun Chien, 2 and 1

Brooke Henderson def. Jin Young Ko, concession

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Nelly Korda, 1 up