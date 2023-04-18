Drive, Pitch and Putt qualifier set in Las Vegas Valley

Paiute Golf Resort will host a local qualifier in July as young golfers try to advance to Augusta National.

Ali Mulhall, of Henderson, Nevada, reacts to her putt during the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Koehn Kuenzler, 9, of Cortez, Colo., reacts after a putt at the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jacob Eagan, 9, of Castle Rock, Colo., react after a putt at the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brady Shaw, 11, of Pueblo, Colo., reacts after a putt at the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

An event the weekend before the Masters has become must-see viewing over the past decade since the launch of the Drive, Pitch and Putt competition for the best young golfers across the country.

Southern Nevada players looking to take part in the 2024 version can begin the long road to Magnolia Lane and Augusta National this summer with a local qualifier at Paiute Golf Resort. Registration has opened for the Paiute qualifier, which will be held July 13. There is no cost to register at www.drivechipandputt.com/qualifying-locations.

Drive, Pitch and Putt is a joint initiative of the Masters, United States Golf Association and PGA of America. It strives to identify the best young players ages 7 to 15 in the country at three key skills needed to thrive on the golf course. Competitors take part in skills tests on and around the green and from the tee, accumulating points until winners in each age bracket are identified.

In addition to Paiute, a qualifier will be held at Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno on June 23, as well as numerous qualifiers in Arizona and Southern California within reach of Southern Nevada golfers.

Winners will move on to sub-regionals and regionals across the country throughout the fall and winter. Twelve players in each age and gender category will take part in the finals at Augusta National on the Sunday prior to the start of the Masters, with several past winners of that tournament on hand to award trophies to the eventual champions.

APGA winner

Wyatt Worthington parred his final 11 holes at TPC Las Vegas to finish at 7 under and hold off Marcus Byrd for the APGA Las Vegas title last week. Worthington had opened the event with a 7-under 64, then held on as Byrd attempted to win for the third time in four starts on the tour this season.

Worthingon, a teaching pro from outside Columbus, Ohio, earned $7,500 for the victory. It’s the first APGA win for the veteran, who has played in two PGA Championships.

“It’s a notch on the belt against extremely tough APGA Tour competition,” Worthington said. “Now, I have to keep getting better and better.”

Las Vegas residents Kendel Hodges and Kenneth O’Shea II were in the field. Hodges tied for 16th at 5 over, while O’Shea tied for 24th at 7 over.

UNLV Fostering Scholars

Spots remain for anyone interested in playing int the UNLV Fostering Scholars Spring Golf event on April 24 in Mesquite. The event will take place at Conestoga Golf Club with an aim of raising awareness of the program and promoting new support of its nearly 50 students from local individuals and community partners.

A shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. Individuals or foursomes can sign up, with suggested donations ranging from $250 to $5,000.

Details: www.unlv.edu/sll/scholarships/fostering-scholars.

Rounds for Research

Twelve packages for Southern Nevada golf are part of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Rounds for Research auction. Bidding on the packages will run April 24-30, with funds used to support turfgrass research.

Each package includes golf for a foursome. Nevada courses included in the auction are Aliante, Anthem, Canyon Gate, Cascata, Legacy, Rio Secco, Southern Highlands, Sunrise, TPC Las Vegas, TPC Summerlin and Wildhorse.

Details: www.gcsaa.org.

LVGC Spring Scramble

Las Vegas Golf Club will hold a two-person scramble Sunday with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $158 per team and includes lunch and on-course closest to the pin and long drive contests.

Details: www.scramble.lasvegasgc.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.