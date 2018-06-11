Dustin Johnson captures Memphis, reclaims No. 1 ranking

Dustin Johnson emphatically reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Sunday, holing out for eagle from 170 yards on the final hole for a six-stroke victory in the St. Jude Classic.

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the seventh hole during the final round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dustin Johnson waves to the crowd after an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (Jim Weber/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Dustin Johnson, left, is congratulated by playing partner Andrew Putnam after Johnson won the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson won the tournament at 19-under-par 261. (Brandon Dill/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Johnson shot a 4-under 66 for his second PGA Tour victory this year and 18th of his career to take back the No. 1 ranking he held for 64 straight weeks before dropping down a month ago. He won the event for the second time, finishing with the eagle, three birdies and a bogey for a 19-under 261 total.

Andrew Putnam started the final round with a share of the lead for the first time in his career. He shot 72 and finished at 13 under.

Preparing for the U.S. Open, Johnson took the lead to himself with a par on No. 1, while Putnam double-bogeyed, and cruised to the $1.18 million winner’s check. Johnson turned in the lowest score under par by a winner here since David Toms won at 20 under in 2003, and that was before the course was redesigned with par dropped from 71 to 70 after the 2004 tournament.

Johnson, who won the U.S. Open in 2016, heads to Shinnecock Hills after stringing together four straight rounds in the 60s. He went 67, 63 and 65 before wrapping up a final round that felt almost like a practice round with the only question remaining how low Johnson would go.

At least until his dramatic walk-off eagle. Johnson was in the intermediate rough to the right of the fairway, and the ball bounded twice before rolling into the cup.