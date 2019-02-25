Dustin Johnson captures Mexico Championship for 6th WGC title

Dustin Johnson hits the ball out the sand trap, on the 3rd hole on the third round of competition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, in Mexico City, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

U.S. golfer Dustin Johnson poses with his Mexico Championship trophy at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

MEXICO CITY — Dustin Johnson struggled early, caught a good break from behind a tree and then breezed to his sixth World Golf Championship title Sunday by closing with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.

Johnson won for the 20th time on the PGA Tour, making him a lifetime member when he puts in 15 years on tour. In his 12th season, he is the 38th player in tour history to reach 20 wins.

McIlroy was five behind at the turn and ran off six birdies in a seven-hole stretch before closing with a meaningless bogey for a 67. Johnson was right there with him with five birdies on the back nine.

Johnson finished at 21-under 263, the lowest score by five shots in the three years at Chapultepec Golf Club. McIlroy continue his solid run. This was his fourth consecutive finish in the top 5, the longest such streak of his career.

Paul Casey (65), Ian Poulter (68) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) tied for third, though they were 10 shots behind.

Tiger Woods got his first top 10 of the year, but it wasn’t all that inspiring. He again struggled on the poa greens of Chapultepec. Over the last two rounds, Woods hit 31 out of 36 greens in regulation and only had scores of 70 and 69 to show for it.

Johnson goes to No. 2 in the world by a fraction of a point, and will return to No. 1 the following week based on the two-year computations because neither Johnson nor Justin Rose are playing next week.