Dustin Johnson out of PGA’s CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test

Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, Dustin Johnson hits from the fourth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Johnson took a test Sunday night that was negative but began feeling symptoms in Las Vegas on Monday. He stayed away from the course and didn’t feel better Tuesday, so he took another test which came back positive.

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Under PGA Tour policy, players must isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms, meaning it’s highly unlikely Johnson can return for next week’s Zozo Championship in Southern California. If he were to play, Johnson could not play any practice rounds at Sherwood Country Club, site of the tournament, prior to the first round because of that 10-day window.

Last month, Johnson won the Tour Championship to cap a 2019-2020 season which saw him win three times, return to No. 1 in the world rankings and claim the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. The CJ Cup was to be his first professional event in Las Vegas.

Earlier Tuesday, Tony Finau also withdrew from the CJ Cup. Finau tested positive last week before the start of the Shriners Hospitals Open for Children and had a slim chance of being ready to go this week under the PGA Tour policy.

Finau and Johnson have been replaced in the field by Robby Shelton and J.T. Poston.

Until Finau and Johnson, the PGA Tour had had a remarkable run of good luck regarding the virus. The last player to test positive at an event was Brendan Grace at the Barracuda Championship on Aug. 1. Grace was one shot out of the lead after two rounds of the tournament at the time.

