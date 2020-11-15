Dustin Johnson rolls to record-breaking Masters victory

The Masters was played in the fall for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dustin Johnson shot a record 268.

Dustin Johnson reacts after a birdie on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

This was the first Masters played in the fall. The event, usually in the spring, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.