Dustin Johnson takes 3-shot lead at US Open

Dustin Johnson hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Dustin Johnson has shot a 3-under-par 67 in the second round of the U.S. Open to grab a three-stroke lead after the morning session.

Playing under control throughout, Johnson shot 33 on the back nine, with birdies on the 11th and 16th holes. After bogeying No. 1, Johnson had birdies on the fourth and seventh, where he rolled in a lengthy putt. The crowd roared as if it was his playing partner, Tiger Woods, who knocked it down.

Woods shot a 72 and is at 10 over.

Ian Poulter, yet to tee off, is the only other player under par; he shot a 69 on Thursday.

Las Vegas native Scott Piercy ended the first day tied for the 1-under lead. Piercy is in third place early in the second round.