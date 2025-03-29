71°F
Elite field finalized for LPGA Match Play event at Shadow Creek

Nelly Korda celebrates winning during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Shadow Cree ...
Nelly Korda celebrates winning during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Nelly Korda walks off the 15th green after her shot during the second round of the Ford Champio ...
Nelly Korda walks off the 15th green after her shot during the second round of the Ford Championship LPGA golf event, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Nelly Korda hits from the first tee during the first round of the Ford Championship LPGA golf e ...
Nelly Korda hits from the first tee during the first round of the Ford Championship LPGA golf event, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2025 - 5:17 pm
 

The strongest field in the history of the T-Mobile Match Play will be at Shadow Creek next week when the LPGA Tour returns for the fifth edition of the tournament.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Nelly Korda headlines the 64-player field, which was finalized Friday afternoon with one spot still remaining for the third and final sponsor exemption.

Korda will be joined by 16 of the top 20 players in the world, a list missing only No. 5 Hannah Green, No. 6 Lilia Vu, No. 14 Miyu Yamashita and No. 15 Rio Takeda. It also includes 16 players — one-fourth of the field — who are major championship winners.

Sponsor invites have already been awarded to Ina Yoon, an LPGA rookie and the reigning player of the year on the Korean Tour, and Las Vegas resident Danielle Kang, the unofficial host of the tournament on her home course.

Other stars committed to play include Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko, who hasn’t played at Shadow Creek since the tournament’s first edition in 2021.

The tournament is a long haul for players, who must navigate seven matches over five days to hoist the trophy Sunday night.

Players will be divided into 16 four-player pods for round-robin play Wednesday through Friday, with the winner of each pod emerging for the weekend knockout rounds. The round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played Saturday, and the semifinals and finals will be on Sunday on one of the most difficult courses players see all year.

Tickets, starting at $43 for a daily grounds pass, are available on the tournament page at LPGA.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

