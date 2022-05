Eun-Hee Ji held off Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek.

Eun-Hee Ji waves to the gallery on the 4th hole during the fourth day of the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eun-Hee Ji held off Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.