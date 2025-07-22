Ex-LPGA player heads Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Deborah Vidal, Joe Sawaia, Thom Blinkinsop, and Rob and Bryan Wursten and their Golf Fore Kids charity will be inducted into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame in November.

Joe Sawaia had two sons that played for UNLV is recent graduate Ben, left, and senior Brett. (SNGA)

Deborah Vidal played 11 years on the LPGA Tour in the 1980sn and 1990s (SNGA)

Deborah Vidal played 11 years on the LPGA Tour in the 1980sn and 1990s (SNGA)

Deborah Vidal played 11 years on the LPGA Tour in the 1980sn and 1990s (SNGA)

In 1983, Deborah Vidal took up golf at age 23. Three years later, she began an 11-year career on the LPGA Tour, reached No. 43 in the world rankings and became an iconic figure for her style and personality on the course.

Vidal will be among the inductees announced Wednesday for the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Others include:

— Thom Blinkinsop, regional general manager for Red Rock Country Club and a 12-year member of the Southern Nevada PGA board of directors.

— Rob and Bryan Wursten, whose Golf Fore Kids charity events have helped thousands of kids in Mesquite and beyond.

— Joe Sawaia, who led the boys and girls golf teams at Coronado High to 13 state titles while authoring an impressive amateur career.

— Jerry Roberts, longtime head professional at Spanish Trail and a 2006 inductee, will be recognized as the lifetime achievement award winner.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this recognition means to me,” said Vidal. “Knowing that my city acknowledges what I was able to achieve, especially after having to leave the tour early due to injuries, makes this moment incredibly special.”

In addition to her professional career, Vidal — formerly known as Deborah McHaffie — had a brief but stellar amateur career. She won the 1982 and 1983 Nevada Women’s Amateur, the 1983 Mexican Amateur Championship, and in 1984 was runner-up in the Western Amateur, Broadmoor Invitational and Trans-National Championship, three of the top amateur tournaments in the Western United States.

Vidal also played eight tournaments annually on the Japan LPGA Tour, including a second-place finish in the JLPGA Championship in her debut.

“I gave everything I had to the game, and this feels like a meaningful and happy ending to a journey I poured my heart and soul into,” she said. “I’m filled with gratitude and joy.”

The induction ceremony will take on a new feel after years of being held as the kickoff event to the now defunct Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Instead, events will take place Nov. 8 at the HyperX Arena at the Luxor.

“We are thrilled and intrigued to begin this new era at the HyperX Arena, but before we look ahead, we deeply thank Patrick Lindsey and the Shriners Children’s Open for more than a decade of support that vaulted our Hall of Fame to the next level,” Hall president Rob McCoy said in a statement.

Southern Nevada Amateur

Scott Lytle shot rounds of 69-75 last weekend to finish at even-par 144 and win the Southern Nevada Amateur by one shot at Paiute Golf Resort. Lytle made just one early birdie during his final round on the Snow Mountain layout, then hung on during a windy day to hold off Alex Forristal.

Greg Hudson finished at even-par 144 to post a four-stroke victory over Rick Sepp and Todd Roberts in the Senior division, while Steven Fink had two sub-par rounds to finish at 3-under 141 for a three-shot victory over Steve McPherson in the Silver division.

Other winners included Leighton Canarelli (Championship net), Lee Martin (Senior net) and Michael Tanimoto (Silver net).

Chip shots

— Former Coronado High star Brynn Kort made it through stroke play, but lost 2 and 1 to Oregon’s Natalie Yen in the first round of match play at the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur outside Atlanta. Ironically, the two will be teammates this season at Texas A&M.

— TPC Summerlin is hosting a fundraiser for Southern Nevada junior golf, allowing the public to play the private course Aug. 18 for $160 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Details: https://e.givesmart.com/events/JXF/.

Greg Robertson can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: 3M Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.4 million

2024 champion: Jhonattan Vegas

LPGA

What: Scottish Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

2024 champion: Lauren Coughlin

R&A

What: Senior British Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Sunningdale GC, Berkshire, England

Purse: $2.85 million

2024 champion: K.J. Choi

LIV Golf

What: UK

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: JCB CC, Uttoxeter, England

Purse: $20 million

2024 champion: Jon Rahm