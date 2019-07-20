101°F
Expected bad weather moves up tee times for Open’s final round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 3:47 pm
 

With heavy rain and strong wind in the forecast, British Open officials moved up the start time for Sunday’s final round to 7:32 a.m. GMT — 11:32 p.m. PDT Saturday — at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The final round originally was set to tee off at 9:02 a.m. GMT.

The Golf Channel will have coverage locally beginning at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with NBC to pick up the action at 3 a.m. Sunday until the tournament’s conclusion.

The forecast for later Sunday in the area off the north coast of Northern Ireland calls for persistent, heavy rain and wind gusting to 35 mph.

Irish golfer Shane Lowry holds a four-shot lead at 16 under after shooting 63 on Saturday. Tommy Fleetwood of England is alone in second place.

The two players will go off at 5:32 a.m. PDT.

