Expected bad weather moves up tee times for Open’s final round

The weather is expected to deteriorate quickly on Sunday afternoon with rain and strong wind in the forecast.

Spectators hold umbrellas as they cross the 15th hole in the rain as golfers practice ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The British Open starts Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

With heavy rain and strong wind in the forecast, British Open officials moved up the start time for Sunday’s final round to 7:32 a.m. GMT — 11:32 p.m. PDT Saturday — at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The final round originally was set to tee off at 9:02 a.m. GMT.

The Golf Channel will have coverage locally beginning at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with NBC to pick up the action at 3 a.m. Sunday until the tournament’s conclusion.

The forecast for later Sunday in the area off the north coast of Northern Ireland calls for persistent, heavy rain and wind gusting to 35 mph.

Irish golfer Shane Lowry holds a four-shot lead at 16 under after shooting 63 on Saturday. Tommy Fleetwood of England is alone in second place.

The two players will go off at 5:32 a.m. PDT.