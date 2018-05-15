Faith Lutheran freshman leads 4A state golf tournament

Faith Lutheran’s Aidan Goldstein freshman shot 3-under-par 69 at Reflection Bay Monday to take the individual lead after the first day of the tournament.

Bishop Gorman High's Mitchell Abbott watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde High's Michael Salerno watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde High's Michael Salerno watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde High's Michael Salerno watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Joey Dotta watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Joey Dotta watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Skyler Ngo watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Skyler Ngo watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia prepares to hit his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Centennial High's Cole Thompson watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Centennial High's Cole Thompson hits his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Centennial High's Cole Thompson prepares to hit his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Dylan Fritz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Dylan Fritz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Joseph Williams watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Foothill High's Noah MacFawn watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Mitchell Abbott watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Mitchell Abbott watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Mitchell Abbott watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Brett Sodetz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman High's Aarjav Patel hits his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Brett Sodetz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aidan Goldstein’s strategy for Monday’s opening round at the Class 4A state golf tournament wasn’t complicated, but it certainly was effective.

“I just played my game,” Goldstein said. “I just tried to go out and have fun and tried to knock my shots right next to the pin and make them.”

The Faith Lutheran freshman shot 3-under-par 69 at Reflection Bay to take the individual lead after the first day of the tournament.

Goldstein was 1 over after a bogey on the fourth hole, but finished the front nine with two birdies to reach 1 under.

He added birdies on Nos. 11 and 14 and closed with four consecutive pars.

“I had a lot of good shots,” Goldstein said. “My short game was really good today and my driving was on point.”

Bishop Gorman’s Mitchell Abbott is one shot back. Arbor View’s Hazen Newman and Coronado’s Brett Sodetz are tied for third at 71. Tuesday’s final round begins at 11 a.m.

Abbott took the early advantage while playing in the first group. He birdied the par-5 14th to move to 5 under. But after bogeying No. 15, Abbott pushed his tee shot at the 16th to the right of the fairway. His approach shot avoided the bunker to the left of the green, but it took him two shots to pitch onto the green. Two putts later he walked away with double bogey.

Newman was 3-under through 17, but took a double bogey on the final hole to fall off the lead.

Coronado leads the team race, but things may be closer than expected.

The Cougars shot 294 and hold a two-shot lead over Northern Region champion Galena. Gorman is four shots back.

“We were probably fortunate to be in the lead,” Coronado coach Joe Sawaia said. “We didn’t play our best today. I’m disappointed in how we played the par 5s in general, and I thought we were a little sloppy around the greens.”

Benjamin Sawaia and Michael Sarro each shot 74 and are tied for 10th for the Cougars. Dyaln Fritz and Joey Dotta each shot 75 for Coronado.

“I’m looking for the guys to kind of clean that up tomorrow, play a little tighter round and hopefully get something around par,” Joe Sawaia said. “I definitely think a par round or under-par round as a team is definitely out there.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.