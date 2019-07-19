Fleetwood takes early clubhouse lead in 2nd round of British Open

England’s Tommy Fleetwood has the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the British Open. Fleetwood made a birdie putt from 15 feet on the final hole to get into the clubhouse at 7-under 135 after rounds of 68-67.

Fleetwood made a birdie putt from 15 feet on the final hole to get into the clubhouse at 7-under 135 after rounds of 68-67. He was tied for the overall lead with J.B. Holmes, who was still playing the back nine.

The two were on top of a crowded leaderboard, with 21 players within four shots of the lead even before the afternoon wave of players teed off.

Jordan Spieth and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka were among them. Both were at 5-under-par, two shots off the lead as they played their finishing holes.

It looks like players will have to be near even par if they want to play the weekend, with the early projected cut at 1-over-par.

Tiger Woods will need to make something happen on the back nine to do that. He stood at 6 over after making the turn with a front-nine 35.

Spieth makes early run

Spieth announced his presence on the British Open leaderboard with a front nine run where he played four holes in a combined 5 under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole. He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in 4-under 32, making him 5 under for the tournament.

The 2017 Open champion was three shots behind J.B. Holmes, who had another strong start to his day. The first day leader was 3 under for the day through six holes and 8 under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Tyrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Koepka near not

Brooks Koepka is trying to extend an amazing run in the majors that is not limited to winning three out of the last six.

Koepka is never too far from the lead. He was 4 under and tied for the lead late on the back nine of the first round in the British Open before a bogey on the 17th force him to settle for a 68. He was in a tie for third as he prepared for a Friday morning round at Royal Portrush.

That means Koepka has been no worse than third after 13 of his last 16 rounds in the majors.