84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Fleetwood takes early clubhouse lead in 2nd round of British Open

The Associated Press
July 19, 2019 - 6:31 am
 

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — England’s Tommy Fleetwood has the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the British Open.

Fleetwood made a birdie putt from 15 feet on the final hole to get into the clubhouse at 7-under 135 after rounds of 68-67. He was tied for the overall lead with J.B. Holmes, who was still playing the back nine.

The two were on top of a crowded leaderboard, with 21 players within four shots of the lead even before the afternoon wave of players teed off.

Jordan Spieth and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka were among them. Both were at 5-under-par, two shots off the lead as they played their finishing holes.

It looks like players will have to be near even par if they want to play the weekend, with the early projected cut at 1-over-par.

Tiger Woods will need to make something happen on the back nine to do that. He stood at 6 over after making the turn with a front-nine 35.

Spieth makes early run

Spieth announced his presence on the British Open leaderboard with a front nine run where he played four holes in a combined 5 under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole. He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in 4-under 32, making him 5 under for the tournament.

The 2017 Open champion was three shots behind J.B. Holmes, who had another strong start to his day. The first day leader was 3 under for the day through six holes and 8 under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Tyrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Koepka near not

Brooks Koepka is trying to extend an amazing run in the majors that is not limited to winning three out of the last six.

Koepka is never too far from the lead. He was 4 under and tied for the lead late on the back nine of the first round in the British Open before a bogey on the 17th force him to settle for a 68. He was in a tie for third as he prepared for a Friday morning round at Royal Portrush.

That means Koepka has been no worse than third after 13 of his last 16 rounds in the majors.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
JB Holmes of the US plays off the 5th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Champ ...
J.B. Holmes atop leaderboard at British Open
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

The Open returned to Royal Portrush after a 68-year absence and made up for lost time with an unusual amount of theater Thursday. When more than 15 hours of golf before a robust, sellout crowd finally ended, J.B. Holmes was atop the leaderboard at a major for the first time in 11 years.

Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the 18th green during a practice round ahead of th ...
Phil Mickelson honored for 25 years in top 50
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

One of the hallmarks of Mickelson’s career is playing for so long at a consistently high level, and the Official World Golf Ranking board honored him for a feat that might be as remarkable as his 47 wins worldwide or his five majors.

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at 18 during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournamen ...
Golfer Collin Morikawa making move to Las Vegas
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

A local PGA of America golf professional has confirmed that former Cal-Berkeley all-American golfer and current PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa, 22, is making the move to Las Vegas.

Kurt Kitayama of the U.S. tees off on the 5th hole during round one of the Dubai Desert Classic ...
Wisdom of former UNLV coach spurs Kitayama at British Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to / RJ

Former UNLV golfer Kurt Kitayama and former player and coach J.C Deacon have always shared a bond away from golf, but now an on-the-course partnership is producing stellar results on the European Tour.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Southern Highlands founder Garry Goett at the 2019 Governor's ...
New Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class revealed
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The Night of Induction is Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, preceded by a golf tournament Sept. 27 at Spanish Trail.

Charley Hoffman watches a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Texas Open golf ...
Bragging rights on line during Shriners Clash of the Clubs
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The event is the official Monday pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and features four-player amateur teams from golf clubs who are paired with a PGA Tour professional.