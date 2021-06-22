Former UNLV standout has breakout win on Korn Ferry Tour

Harry Hall made birdies on his first four holes Sunday on his way to victory at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open. He jumped from 83rd to 36th on the Korn Ferry points list.

WICHITA, KS - JUNE 20: Harry Hall of England poses with the trophy after wining the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

WICHITA, KS - JUNE 20: Harry Hall of England celebrates after sinking his putt to win the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

WICHITA, KS - JUNE 20: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 12th hole during the final round of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Harry Hall entered last week treading water on the Korn Ferry Tour, looking for a spark that could propel him to a strong summer. He got that and more.

The former UNLV standout won for the first time as a professional, making birdie on his first four holes Sunday on his way to victory at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open. He finished at 20-under 260 at Crestview Country Club and jumped from 83rd to 36th on the Korn Ferry points list, putting the top 25 and a PGA Tour playing card within reach.

“Shoutout to everyone in Vegas,” said Hall, who has made it his home after four years at UNLV. “I can’t wait to come home and celebrate with you guys.”

That celebration is on hold for now. After his win in Kansas, Hall heads to Maine this week for the next Korn Ferry event, then will travel to his native England the following week to try to qualify for the Open Championship.

“I can’t wait to speak to my family,” Hall said of a return to Cornwall, England, where he’ll see his parents for the first time in 18 months. “I’m going to go home and can’t wait to share that moment with them.”

Hall was emotional about getting his victory on Father’s Day and one day before his dad’s birthday.

“Mom and Dad have never actually watched me play a professional event in America,” Hall said. “Dad has only watched me play once in America for the past six years. I can’t wait for them to come over the first chance they get.”

Wichita was the breakthrough Hall had been waiting for all spring. As the 36-hole leader Friday, he reflected on his season to date and called it steady.

“But hopefully I can light some fireworks in the next few weeks,” he said.

Mission accomplished.

Hall is now well within the top 75 on the points list to gain entry to the Korn Ferry finals, a three-tournament run at the end of August and a guarantee of playing privileges for next season. Getting there was Hall’s first goal.

“If I don’t finish well this year, I won’t be playing golf next year,” he said. “Every shot counts at the end of the year, and that’s what keeps me motivated.”

With his position in the top 75 secure, Hall can take aim at the top 25 and a spot on the PGA Tour in 2022. But he’s not thinking that far ahead.

“My goal is to survive tonight, tee it up Thursday (in Maine) and hit that first shot,” he said.

While Hall is on the rise, his former UNLV teammate has been heading in the other direction. Taylor Montgomery, who had been as high as No. 14 on the points list, fell out of the top 25 this week for the first time all year and now sits at No. 28.

Montgomery didn’t play in Wichita after qualifying for the U.S. Open, where he was on the leaderboard Thursday and eventually tied for 57th. He now has the summer to push for his PGA Tour card.

Weston wins city title

PGA life member Wes Weston birdied the second playoff hole to outlast Jim Delaney to win the Southern Nevada Chapter PGA City Professional Championship at Las Vegas Golf Club last week.

Weston shot a final-round 69 to finish at 3-under 141 to match Delaney, the first-round leader. Weston had a chance to win in regulation, but a bogey at the par-4 16th cost him the chance.

After both men parred the first playoff hole, Weston hit his approach on the short par-4 11th to three feet and tapped in for the birdie and the title.

Andrew Bogan and Andrew Valainis finished both finish one shot out of the playoff.

U.S. Junior Qualifying

McKenzi Hall had six birdies during a 4-under 68 to win medalist honors during U.S. Girls Junior Sectional Qualifying last week at Reflection Bay. Lauren Pham also got through with a 70; Riana Mission and Melena Barrientos are alternates after shooting 72s.

On the boys’ side, David Llewellyn shot 66 to claim medalist honors. Tyson Shelley took the second spot with a 67. Anawin Pikulthong (67) is the first alternate, and Avery Lazarski (68) is second alternate.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com .