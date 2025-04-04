Friday sets up as day of LPGA drama at Shadow Creek

Round-robin play finishes at the LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play on Friday, and some of the groups remain wide open.

Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Andrea Lee of the USA hist her tee shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lucy Li of the USA measures up the line of play at the second hole during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Mi Huang Lee of Korea hits her tee shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Laureen Coughlin of the USA hits her tee shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Laureen Coughlin of the USA reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Lucy Li of the USA drives her fairway shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Ina Yoon of Korea and her caddie discuss with an official after her ball came to rest in water during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye ball

Brooke Henderson of Canada reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yealimi Noh of the USA drives her fairway shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA hits her tee shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jennifer Kupcho of the USA reacts as she watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jennifer Kupcho of the USA hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda of the USA reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nelly Korda, left, reacts to a missed putt as Jennifer Kupcho, both of the USA, looks on during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans watch the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ruoning Yin of China hits from the second tee during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ruoning Yin of China watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yuna Nishimura of Japan watches her missed putt during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yuna Nishimura of Japan hits from the second tee during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand chips to the second green during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jin Hee Im of Korea, left, Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand and their caddies walk to the fairway during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jin Hee Im of Korea reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hadrian Rye of Korea drives her fairway shot during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Andrea Lee of the USA chips out of the sand to the second green during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gaby Lopez, bottom left, of Mexico watches her tee drive as fans follow the ball during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Danielle Kang of the USA watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans follow the ball hit by Danielle Kang of the USA during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pelyun Chien of Chinese Taipei hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two days of round-robin play have done nothing to whittle down the potential players to move on to the weekend’s knockout rounds for two of the pods at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda, Gabriela Ruffels and Hira Naveed in group three are all 1-1 after two days of play at the LPGA event. The same is true in group 13, where Lauren Coughlin, Ina Yoon, Mi Hyang Lee and Lucy Li all stand 1-1.

That sets up a final day of win-or-go-home for everyone in those groups Friday, with Ko and Ciganda facing off in the highlight match. It will be one of mutual respect.

“She’s so good with her hybrids, her irons, putting, everything,” Ciganda said. “She’s such a complete player that I know it’s going to be a tough match.”

Ko said the challenge will be keeping up with Ciganda, who is much longer off the tee.

“I’m sure she’s going to hit much shorter clubs into the greens than me, which could be an advantage,” Ko said. “But I’ve just got to focus on my golf, and that’s what I did really well today. I feel like as long as I’m playing good I’m going to have a good shot at it.”

Li feels she has as good a chance as anybody to emerge from her group after holding off Yoon on Thursday.

“There is so much golf left to be played, and this course is so tough,” the rising American player said. “You have to keep your head down and just focus on every shot. If you’re up or if you’re down, it’s the same, so just trust the process.”

While those two pods are anybody’s guess, group nine is down to just two players. Maja Stark and Hyo Joo Kim will face off Friday in the only match featuring two players with 2-0 records, effectively turning it into the start of the knockout rounds.

That’s just fine with Stark.

“It’s not going to affect the strategy at all,” Stark said after her 3-and-2 victory over Bailey Tardy. “You don’t get very many birdie opportunities out there. It just feels like you’re holding on for dear life the whole time.”

Kim and Stark are among a dozen players in the field to get through the first two rounds unscathed. It’s a list that includes heavyweights Jeeno Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Henderson has yet to see beyond the 14th hole at Shadow Creek, following up a dominant 6-and-5 win on Wednesday with a 5-and-4 rout of Peiyun Chien on Thursday.

And while Jutanugarn is 2-0, she must get by defending champion and world No. 1 Nelly Korda on Friday if she hopes to play on the weekend. Korda (1-0-1) stumbled down the stretch but still managed to hold off Jennifer Kupcho 1-up on Thursday.

“Very questionable by me,” she said of some of her shots on the back nine. “Definitely don’t have my best stuff right now.”

Neither does Las Vegas star Rose Zhang, who conceded her match to Albane Valenzuela after four holes Thursday one day after complaining of neck pain.

Whether she returns Friday is up in the air and adds some drama into her group, which also includes Megan Khang and Nataliya Guseva. After two days, it’s Guseva who controls her own destiny with a 1-0-1 record.

That fact won’t add any pressure on the 22-year-old, she said.

“I think golf is about having fun, and when you make it more difficult, it makes you think miserable out there,” Guseva said. “I don’t want to have that feeling. I just will to keep it easy and make it fun.”

Shadow Creek will have a big say in how fun Friday turns out to be.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com

Up next

What: T-Mobile Match Play

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Shadow Creek

Third-round TV: 3 p.m. Friday (Golf Channel)

Friday's matches

8:35 a.m.: Rose Zhang vs. Megan Khang

8:45 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs. Bailey Tardy

8:55 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho vs. Brittany Altomare

9:05 a.m.: Angel Yin vs. Jin Hee Im

9:15 a.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn vs. Moriya Jutanugarn

9:25 a.m.: Haeran Ryu vs. Mao Saigo

9:35 a.m.: Andrea Lee vs. Linnea Strom

9:45 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela vs. Nataliya Guseva

9:55 a.m.: Yealimi Noh vs. Yuka Saso

10:05 a.m.: Narin An vs. Hinako Shibuno

10:15 a.m.: Amy Yang vs. A Lim Kim

10:25 a.m.: Jenny Shin vs. Grace Kim

10:35 a.m.: Ayaka Furue vs. Nasa Hataoka

10:45 a.m.: Stephanie Kyriacou vs. Auston Kim

10:55 a.m.: Lauren Coughlin vs. Ina Yoon

11:05 a.m.: Mi Hyang Lee vs. Lucy Li

11:15 a.m.: Ruoning Yin vs. Sei Young Kim

11:25 a.m.: Chanettee Wannasaen vs. Yuna Nishimura

11:35 a.m.: Sarah Schmelzel vs. Somi Lee

11:45 a.m.: Celine Boutier vs. Allisen Corpuz

11:55 a.m.: Charley Hull vs. Esther Henseleit

12:05 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai vs. Alexa Pano

12:15 p.m.: Gabriela Ruffels vs. Hira Naveed

12:25 p.m.: Lydia Ko vs. Carlota Ciganda

12:35 p.m.: Jeeno Thitikul vs. Hye-Jin Choi

12:45 p.m.: Gaby Lopez vs. Danielle Kang

12:55 p.m.: Madelene Sagstrom vs. Jasmine Suwannapura

1:05 p.m.: Minjee Lee vs. Patty Tavatanakit

1:15 p.m.: Hyo Joo Kim vs. Maja Stark

1:25 p.m.: Leona Maguire vs. Peiyun Chien

1:35 p.m.: Jin Young Ko vs. Brooke Henderson

1:45 p.m.: Nelly Korda vs. Ariya Jutanugarn

Thursday's results

Jenny Shin def. Amy Yang, 2 up

A Lim Kim def. Grace Kim, 2 up

Stephanie Kyriacou def. Ayaka Furue, 4 and 2

Nasa Hataoka def. Auston Kim, 5 and 4

Mi Hyang Lee def. Lauren Coughlin, 1 up

Lucy Li def. Ina Yoon, 4 and 3

Ruoning Yin tied Chanettee Wannasaen

Sei Young Kim def. Yuna Nishimura, 4 and 2

Angel Yin def. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1 up

Jin Hee Im def. Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3

Haeran Ryu def. Andrea Lee, 4 and 2

Mao Saigo def. Linnea Strom, 1 up

Albane Valenzuela def. Rose Zhang via concession

Nataliya Guseva def. Megan Khang, 2 and 1

Jeeno Thitikul def. Gaby Lopez, 2 and 1

Hye-Jin Choi def. Danielle Kang, 4 and 3

Celine Boutier def. Sarah Schmelzel, 2 and 1

Allisen Corpuz def. Somi Lee, 4 and 3

Charley Hull tied Ashleigh Buhai

Esther Henseleit def. Alexa Pano, 2 up

Madelene Sagstrom def. Minjee Lee, 3 and 2

Patty Tavatanakit def. Jasmine Suwannapura, 4 and 3

Lydia Ko def. Gabriela Ruffels, 6 and 5

Carlota Ciganda def. Hira Naveed, 2 and 1

Hyo Joo Kim def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 2 up

Maja Stark def. Bailey Tardy, 3 and 2

Jin Young Ko tied Leona Maguire

Brooke Henderson def. Peiyun Chien, 5 and 4

Narin An def. Yealimi Noh, 5 and 4

Yuka Saso def. Hinako Shibuno, 3 and 1

Nelly Korda def. Jennifer Kupcho, 1 up

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Brittany Altomare, 2 and 1