Golf gear features hints of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2020 - 1:55 pm
 

Looking to add a little Vegas to your golf game?

TravisMathew can help.

As part of the brand’s destinations collection, fans can purchase gear with hints of Sin City. The collection features polos with a silhouette of Vegas’ iconic skyline, or an all-over print of dice, cards and lucky number 777.

Symbols and phrases synonymous with Las Vegas can also be found on hats and T-shirts.

You can check out the Las Vegas collection as well as TravisMathew’s other destination collections here.

Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk
Local woman wins $676K slots jackpot at Henderson casino
Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
