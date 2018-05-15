Golfer Lucas Glover’s wife arrested on domestic violence charges

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. Johns County Jail. She was released on $2,500 bond on Sunday.

This Saturday, May 12, 2018 booking photo provided by St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office shows Krista Glover, the wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover. She was arrested on charges related to domestic violence during the weekend of The Players Championship. (St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office via AP)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. Johns County Jail. She was released on $2,500 bond on Sunday.

According to the offense report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation, and when Glover’s mother tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her.

She faces a May 31 court date on the misdemeanor charges.

Glover confirms on Twitter than his wife and mother were in an altercation. He says he is comfortable the judicial system will be able to clear his wife.