Hall of Fame spotlight shines on longtime junior golf stalwart

Jane Schlosser has spent four decades championing junior golf in Las Vegas. She’ll be inducted into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame next week.

Jane Schlosser, the executive director of the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association, is seen in a 1997 file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Jane Schlosser first encountered Scott Piercy when the aspiring golfer was a 5-year-old with an interest in the game.

With Piercy, a four-time PGA Tour winner, just a few years away from joining the Champions Tour, it gives you a good idea just how long Schlosser has been involved in Southern Nevada’s junior programs.

Schlosser started as a volunteer putting together tee sheets and membership information from her kitchen table. It culminates this month with her induction into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame.

“I’m proud to be part of this year’s class,” Schlosser said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It means a lot, and I’m honored.”

Schlosser has spent nearly four decades as part of the junior golf scene, first as a volunteer and later as director of the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association.

In that role, she has helped nourish the dreams of hundreds of young players. Some learned a little bit about the game and moved on, while others went on to college and professional careers.

Those success stories, whether it was future professionals like Piercy, Craig Barlow, Stephanie Louden and Robert Gamez, or others who played college golf, are all a part of Schlosser’s journey.

“So many of them had their college paid for thanks to golf,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to say I helped those kids in a small way.”

Schlosser will be inducted Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin in a ceremony that annually kicks off the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open week at the venue.

Her class also includes the Las Vegas Women’s Golf Association, a group that has been playing at Las Vegas Golf Club since its founding in 1947; longtime professional, instructor and course operator Keith Flatt, who oversees Elite Golf Management; and player Kevin Marsh, who has wonncountless amateur titles since playing college golf at Pepperdine in the 1990s.

In addition, instructor Butch Harmon, a 2006 inductee, will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

Schlosser is looking forward to the event to see many faces she has encountered through the years.

“I’ll be honored to accept the award and thank the many people before who have helped and supported me,” she said.

Free tickets for Shriners

Clark County School District teachers and staff, first responders and active and retired military personnel can get complimentary admission to this month’s Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Those eligible can show a valid ID at will call during the PGA Tour event Oct. 17-20 to gain entry.

CCSD staff can also contact their administrators for information on how to claim their ticket online through SeatGeek.

Cobb-Whalen Cup

The Northern Nevada Golf Association rallied in the final-day singles matches to overtake their counterparts from the SNGA to win the Cobb-Whalen Cup 12½-11½ at Toiyabe Golf Club in New Washoe City.

The SNGA had taken a two-point lead into the final day, but NNGA members won seven of the 12 singles matches and tied an eighth to secure the win. SNGA players to record singles wins included Jeffrey Gilliame, Ryan Purdy, Jeffrey Canarelli and Lonnie Wilson.

SNGA Stableford

Winners of last week’s SNGA Stableford event at Coyote Springs included Garrett Kieffer (Championship), John Bobroski (Senior), Mark Foley (Silver) and Brian Freymueller (Net).

