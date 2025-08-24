Henderson teenager earns LPGA Tour playing card

Yana Wilson won her second tournament of the season on the Epson Tour, clinching her 2026 LPGA Tour status in the process.

Yana Wilson is headed to the LPGA Tour.

The Henderson teenager won for the second time on the Epson Tour on Sunday, capturing the Dream First Bank Charity Classic in Garden City, Kansas, allowing her to clinch her 2026 LPGA Tour playing card.

Wilson closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 11-under 205, good for a two-stroke victory over Trichat Cheenglab and LPGA veteran Daniela Iacobelli. The win pushed her to the top of the Epson Tour point standings with three tournaments remaining this season. Wilson becomes the fifth player to clinch one of the 15 promotions to the LPGA Tour next season.

Wilson overcame an early triple bogey at Buffalo Dunes Golf Club on Sunday, a mistake that apparently lit a fire under her. She followed up the triple bogey on the par-5 fourth with five consecutive birdies and eight total the rest of the way to secure the title.

Wilson, 19, had previously won in her hometown event, the Reliance Matrix Championship at Spanish Trail in early May. She has a tour-best nine top-10 finishes this season in 16 starts.

The $30,000 winner’s check also pushed her above the $100,000 mark for her first professional season.

Wilson will now have three tournaments left to try to remain in the top spot on the season points list. The higher she finishes, the more opportunities she will have to get into LPGA fields in 2026.

Reach Greg Robertson at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.