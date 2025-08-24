102°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golf

Henderson teenager earns LPGA Tour playing card

Yana Wilson at the Reliance Matrix Championship at Spanish Trail Country Club. (Epson Tour)
Yana Wilson at the Reliance Matrix Championship at Spanish Trail Country Club. (Epson Tour)
More Stories
Harry Hall, of England, plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the BMW ...
Ex-UNLV star credits college coach for putting prowess on PGA Tour
Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain Leagu ...
Faith Lutheran wins individual, team girls golf match — PHOTOS
Collin Morikawa hits to the second green during the second round of the St. Jude Championship g ...
Which Las Vegas golfers could make cut for Ryder Cup teams?
Reno's Trent Virden finished at 7-under 209 at Anthem Country Club to win the 2025 Nevada State ...
Reno golfer wins Nevada State Amateur, headed to US Amateur
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2025 - 2:44 pm
 

Yana Wilson is headed to the LPGA Tour.

The Henderson teenager won for the second time on the Epson Tour on Sunday, capturing the Dream First Bank Charity Classic in Garden City, Kansas, allowing her to clinch her 2026 LPGA Tour playing card.

Wilson closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 11-under 205, good for a two-stroke victory over Trichat Cheenglab and LPGA veteran Daniela Iacobelli. The win pushed her to the top of the Epson Tour point standings with three tournaments remaining this season. Wilson becomes the fifth player to clinch one of the 15 promotions to the LPGA Tour next season.

Wilson overcame an early triple bogey at Buffalo Dunes Golf Club on Sunday, a mistake that apparently lit a fire under her. She followed up the triple bogey on the par-5 fourth with five consecutive birdies and eight total the rest of the way to secure the title.

Wilson, 19, had previously won in her hometown event, the Reliance Matrix Championship at Spanish Trail in early May. She has a tour-best nine top-10 finishes this season in 16 starts.

The $30,000 winner’s check also pushed her above the $100,000 mark for her first professional season.

Wilson will now have three tournaments left to try to remain in the top spot on the season points list. The higher she finishes, the more opportunities she will have to get into LPGA fields in 2026.

Reach Greg Robertson at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES