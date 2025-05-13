Henderson teenager in position for LPGA spot after win in Las Vegas

Henderson’s Yana Wilson is second on the Epson Tour points list, which puts her in a great spot to earn an LPGA Tour card at the end of the season.

Yana Wilson could have been preparing to play in the women’s NCAA championships this week.

But instead of following through on a commitment to play at Oregon last fall, the junior phenom from Henderson opted to bypass college and turn pro at age 18.

The decision paid off this month when Wilson won the Reliance Matrix Championship on the Epson Tour at Spanish Trail, putting her in great position to claim her LPGA Tour card. She currently sits second on the points list, with the top 15 at season’s end earning a promotion to the big stage.

Wilson isn’t taking any of it for granted and is keeping her focus purely on the Epson Tour the rest of 2025.

“My goal this year is to get my tour card,” she said. “Kind of like my smaller goal throughout the year is just to play really consistently, as I have been. Just stay focused on the process and not so much the result. So just taking everything one shot at a time, keeping my head in a good space, and making sure I’m healthy throughout the season.”

The win in Las Vegas, along with two other top-10s to start the season, have proven to Wilson her decision to skip college was the right one. But even without the success, she would have no regrets about her choice.

“Honestly for me, I didn’t really feel like going (to) college was a good idea for me just because I wanted to get those extra reps in early and maybe just struggle out here, but learn,” Wilson said.

She feels tour life and all that goes with it was something she needed to do.

“Getting used to the traveling and working with caddies and dealing with money and dealing with sponsors. I feel like I just needed to — I feel like I wanted my life to be more of that than studying and trying to balance golf and studies at the same time,” Wilson said.

And with that as a backdrop, her win in Las Vegas had a different vibe than her dozens of amateur titles.

“Honestly it did feel a lot different,” Wilson said. “I haven’t been in contention in a long time, so I think just getting used to the nerves, especially coming down (the) back nine, was pretty tough, because I know all those girls are so hungry and they were playing their butts off.”

U.S. Senior Open qualifying

Three Southern Nevada players were among a group to emerge from a U.S. Senior Open local qualifier in Pasadena, California.

Brian Hurlburt, Edward Fryatt and Eric Meeks were among the 18 players moving on to final qualifying, hoping to gain a spot in the national tournament June 26-29 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Hurlburt, an amateur from Henderson, tied for fourth after a 3-over 73. Fryatt, the former PGA Tour player, shot 75 to tie for 13th. Meeks, the 1988 U.S. Amateur champion, shot 76 and got the final spot by winning a three-way playoff.

In other qualifiers, Brandon Lorain (Las Vegas) got through in Kent, Washington; Jeff Lemaster (Las Vegas) in Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew Yeh (Mesquite) in Lehi, Utah.

Chip shots

— Durango Hills will host the third annual Heaven and Hell four-person scramble on May 24. The event will feature a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start and costs $80 per player. Information: 702-229-4653.

— A handful of spots remain for the CEIC West 2025 Tech for Troops tournament set for May 20 at TPC Las Vegas. Cost is $350 for individuals or $1,250 for a foursome. Proceeds benefit programs to help veterans and their families attain digital skills through education and training. Information: ceicwest.com/golf-tournament/

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.