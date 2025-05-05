Henderson teenager wins for 1st time on LPGA’s developmental tour

Henderson native Yana Wilson won for the first time on the LPGA’s developmental Epson Tour on Sunday at Spanish Trail, finishing with a two-stroke victory.

Yana Wilson lines up her tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Yana Wilson reacts after making a putt on the first hole during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Henderson native Yana Wilson won for the first time on the LPGA’s developmental Epson Tour, and the 18-year-old did it in front of family and friends Sunday in her hometown.

Wilson closed with a 4-under 68 at Spanish Trail to finish at 17-under 271, two strokes better than Mohan Du at the Reliance Matrix Championship. The win moves her to second on the season points list, with the top 15 at the end of the season earning their way onto the LPGA Tour.

“It feels great. Honestly, I didn’t expect to win this early in the season, so it’s really cool that I got to do that,” Wilson said. “And also doing it in my hometown is pretty cool.”

Wilson heads to New Jersey this week, where she will play in the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open on a sponsor invite.

Wilson, 10 months removed from high school, bypassed college to turn pro.

