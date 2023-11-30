Here’s what the first round of LIV Golf tickets in Las Vegas will cost

The first batch of tickets for the LIV Golf event at Las Vegas Country Club in February are out, and they cost a pretty penny.

An overall view of the LIV Golf sign during the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf Team Championship Miami at the Trump National Doral on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

The first batch of tickets for the LIV Golf tournament in February in Las Vegas have gone on sale, and fans better be prepared to pay premium prices.

Available tickets fall under the heading of hospitality packages, with regular grounds passes yet to be released. The hospitality packages give spectators a variety of options to watch golf from what LIV organizers call the Party Hole, No. 8 at Las Vegas Country Club.

Structures will be built around the 443-yard par 4 to accommodate the packages for the three days of the tournament Feb. 8-10. They include:

— The Gallery Club. An open-air terrace around the eighth green with unlimited drinks throughout each day. Cost: $455-$506 daily, or $1,279 for all three days.

— The Birdie Shack. An open-air enclosure around the eighth tee with live DJs and three drinks per person. Cost: $293-$345 daily, or $911 for all three days.

— Party Hole Cabanas. Private areas that are part of the Birdie Shack and include unlimited drinks and a wait staff. A 10-person minimum is required. Cost: $1,042-$1,147 daily, or $2,920 for all three days.

— Club 54. A climate-controlled lounge located at the 18th green, it features an all-inclusive bar and multi-course menu. Cost: $772-$814 daily, or $2,138 for all three days.

— Clubhouse: Access to the clubhouse and patio with an all-inclusive bar and light bites menu, with limited views of the course. Cost: $397-$451 daily , or $1,128 for all three days

— All Access: Roam to any of the hospitality locations during the tournament. $1,880-$2137 daily, or $5,080 for all three days.

Tickets are available at LIVgolf.com. Tour officials have not said when regular grounds passes will be released or their cost.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reveiwjournal.com.