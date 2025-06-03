Homecoming: Former Palo Verde standout joining UNLV’s men’s golf team

A former Nevada prep golf champion is leaving Loyola Marymount to play for UNLV’s men’s team next season.

UNLV is losing some key players from the men’s golf team that advanced to last month’s NCAA championship to graduation, but it landed a former Nevada prep champion in the rebuilding process.

Mason Snyder, who won the Class 5A individual title as a junior at Palo Verde three years ago, is leaving Loyola Marymount to play for the Rebels next season.

Snyder’s time with the Lions was quite successful. He went to the NCAA regionals the past two seasons and was named the West Coast Conference freshman of the year in 2024 when he posted a 70.13 stroke average. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-WCC team and posted three top-10 finishes, including fourth at the Thunderbird Collegiate in Phoenix where he set a Papago Golf Club course record with an opening round 62.

Snyder ended the year ranked 190th in the nation.

“We’re excited about the addition of Mason,” UNLV coach Jean-Paul Hebert said. “He is a good player, a real competitor and has a heart for Rebel golf. His talent and his attitude will combine to make an immediate impact.”

UNLV is losing its anchor, Caden Fioroni, as well as Trevor Lewis and Ben Sawaia. The team will likely lean on Zach Little as its unofficial leader next season. As a sophomore, Little had a win and three top-three finishes and placed 36th in the NCAA championship. He finished the year ranked 70th in the nation.

Fioroni will be heading to PGA Tour Americas to begin his professional career after officially ending the season 16th in the rankings. Players who finish between 11th and 25th on the list are fully exempt for the North America portion of the tour — 10 events in Canada starting in July — and are exempt into the second stage of Q-School in the fall.

PGA Tour University ranks players preparing to leave college to give them a jump on professional careers. The top player each year gets promoted immediately to the PGA Tour, which is where Ludvig Aberg got his start two years ago and Michael Thorbjornsen last year. North Carolina’s David Ford is this year’s top finisher, and he began his PGA Tour career last month at Colonial.

Fioroni, who won the Southern Highlands Collegiate during his final year with the Rebels, ended the season 24th in the nation.

Chip shots

*Winners of the Southern Nevada Golf Association event at Las Vegas Golf Club last week included Matt Mitchell (Championship), John Bobroski (Senior), Steven Fink (Silver) and Josh Shirota (Net).

*Winners of the SNGA Team Stableford event at Bear’s Best last week included Greg Horodesky and Eric Bauman (Championship), Rick Sepp and James Corey (Senior), John Steele and David Foggia (Silver) and Adam Pion and Aron Suci (Net).

*Reflection Bay is offering Clark County residents a special deal through the end of August. Foursomes can play the Lake Las Vegas course for $260. The deal is for Sunday through Thursday play and only applies to foursomes. Information: 702-740-4653.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.