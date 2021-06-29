Hurst a fixture on LPGA Tour in role as Solheim Cup captain

Pat Hurst has been showing up to keep watch over the American players as she prepares to captain the U.S. Solheim Cup team in September against a powerful European squad.

Team USA Solheim Cup Captain Pat Hurst, right, drives a golf cart during the quarter final round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Pat Hurst hasn’t played on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, but the six-time winner has been a regular at many of the tournaments this season.

Hurst has been showing up to keep watch over the American players as she prepares to captain the U.S. Solheim Cup team in September against a powerful European squad. But Hurst sees her appearances this year as less scout and more cheerleader.

“I’m just out here trying to give them support,” she said last month in Las Vegas at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, where she zipped around Shadow Creek daily in her cart keeping an eye on players who might make her squad.

“Anyone who’s in the top 20 in the standings, I’m just trying to give them some love,” she said.

With half a season and three majors already in the books in 2021, the 12-player team is starting to take shape. But with seven more events and two more majors to play, there’s still plenty of room for movement.

The top six players — Nelly Korda, Danielle King, Ally Ewing, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and Austin Ernst — seem locked in to a spot on the team. One more player will qualify from the points standings and two more based on world rankings, leaving three spots open for Hurst’s choosing.

Those in that position are well aware of Hurst’s presence but trying not to let it impact their performance.

“Pat is out seems like almost every week right now watching, so I’m just trying not to pay attention if she’s hanging around,” Stacy Lewis said. “But I know she’s watching and paying attention.”

That might be easier for Solheim veterans like Lewis, Brittany Lincicome and Lizette Salas, but not necessarily for those who have never been on a team before.

“Obviously I’m hoping to put on a good performance,” Amy Olson said of having Hurst watch so much. “But hopefully I just earn my way in and don’t need a pick.”

Hurst may have some idea of how her team will look, but with so many events still to play before decision day, she’s holding her cards close. She just wants to take the best team possible to Inverness Golf Club and isn’t looking for anyone with a special talent.

“They’re great players. They’re athletes,” she said of her choices. “They want to win. If you don’t want to win, you shouldn’t even be out on tour.”

While Hurst is stressing positives, assistant captain Angela Stanford — who might end up making the team as a player — is keeping an eye out for players who can dig deep.

“For me, honestly, I want to see how much they fight,” Stanford said. “If they get down, do they come back? I’m watching stuff like that.”

One thing neither of them is following is how the European squad is shaping up.

“I have my hands full with my Americans,” Hurst said. “I don’t have time for that. I’m focusing on my girls and trying to be the best captain to them.”

Southern Nevada Amateur

Scott Lytle edged Jackson Parrish by one shot Sunday to claim the Southern Nevada Amateur Championship title at Paiute Golf Resort.

Lytle shot a 73 Saturday on the Snow Mountain course and a 69 Sunday on the Sun Mountain course to finish at 2-under 142, one better than Parrish. Hazen Newman, Josh Goldstein and Michael Sarro were two back.

In the Senior Division, Todd Roberts finished at 2-over 146 for a one-shot margin over David Koch, whose Sunday 71 was the division’s only subpar round of the weekend.

Other winners included Craig Garner (Championship Net), Luis Morais (Senior Net), Steven Fink (Silver Gross) and George Yocum (Silver Net).

Chip Shots

— Josh Goldstein (Championship), Gary Carpendale (Senior) and Steven Fink (Silver) were winners last week of the SNGA Tour Scratch Championship at Bear’s Best.

— Painted Desert will host a special nighttime event July 30. Glow on the Greens, a nine-hole, two-person scramble, will tee off at 7 p.m. with a shotgun start.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com .