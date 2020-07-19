108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golf

Jack Nicklaus, wife contracted coronavirus in March

By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
July 19, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2020 - 2:49 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.

He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.

“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”

The Memorial has no spectators, and Nicklaus sightings have been rare this week because of protocols in the PGA Tour’s return to golf amid the pandemic.

Nicklaus shared the news when the Memorial was coming out of a weather delay in the final round. The few times he has been seen, he was wearing a mask and keeping his distance.

Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known for some time Nicklaus had tested positive.

“The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said.

Nicklaus had a remote press conference on Tuesday and said he would shake the hand of whoever wins the Memorial, a tradition at the tournament he created.

“If they don’t want to shake my hand, that’s fine, I’ll give them a fist bump or an elbow bump, but I’m not going to give them COVID-19, so that’s … I wouldn’t put anybody in that position,” he said Tuesday.

He said again on CBS that he’ll shake hands if the winner wants to, but he would be fine if the winner doesn’t.

“We’ve got the antibodies, and theoretically we can’t get it and can’t give it,” he ssaid. “That’s a nice position to be in.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a June 30 update, said it does not know if people who recover from COVID-19 can get infected again. It also said even with a positive test for antibodies, “you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.”

MOST READ
1
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
2
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
3
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
4
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rickie Fowler watches his drive from the ninth tee box during the first round of the Shriners H ...
Travel concerns might give Las Vegas second PGA Tour stop
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

A second PGA Tour event in Las Vegas in October is being floated as a possibility as officials scramble to replace the likely loss of three fall events in Asia later this year.

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the first tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament
By / RJ

Golf handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) and Westgate golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) shared their selections for this week’s PGA Tour stop at Muirfield Village.

Michael Sarro celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nevada State Amateur Championship on ...
Ex-Coronado star Michael Sarro wins Nevada State Amateur
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

Michael Sarro, a 2019 Coronado High graduate, birdied three of his first four holes and coasted to a three-shot victory Sunday at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas.

Collin Morikawa holds his trophy after winning the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Sunday ...
Las Vegas’ Collin Morikawa wins playoff at Muirfield
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa tapped in for par on the third playoff hole, capping off a wild finish Sunday in the Workday Charity Open.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Josh Beckett, left, and former professional tennis player, ...
Mardy Fish leads American Century celebrity tournament at Tahoe

Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied the final five holes in a record-breaking round Saturday to take a three-point lead over former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams in the American Century Championship without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.