Golf

Jason Kokrak wins CJ Cup by two strokes

By Greg Robertson Special to the Review-Journal
October 18, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2020 - 5:14 pm

Jason Kokrak went six holes without making a birdie, but he ended that streak on the 18th hole with a birde and earned a two-shot victory in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Second-round leader Xander Schaufflele finished second two shots behind. First-round leader Tyrrell Hatton and third-round leader Russell Henley finished three shots back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com

