Jason Kokrak wins CJ Cup by two strokes

Jason Kokrak went six holes without making a birdie, but he ended that streak on the 18th hole with a birde and earned a two-shot victory in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Jason Kokrak chips onto the seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Talor Gooch hits out of the bunker onto the fourth green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Xander Schauffele lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Russell Henley tees off from the eighth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joaquin Niemann tees off at the eighth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lanto Griffin stretches his arms while walking to the fourth green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Xander Schauffele has a line official check a golf ball by seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone follows the action near the seventh green ÷during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Russell Henley hits a fairway shot at the seventh hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyrrell Hatton hits out of the bunker onto the seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lanto Griffin sinks a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Talor Gooch tees off at the fifth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jason Kokrak hits out of the bunker onto the fourth green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lanto Griffin putts on the fourth green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joaquin Niemann tees off at the eighth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Russell Henley hits out of the bunker onto the seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Talor Gooch hits out of the bunker onto the seventh green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lanto Griffin tees off at the fifth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyrrell Hatton tees off at the fifth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Talor Gooch tees off from the eighth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jason Kokrak went six holes without making a birdie, but he ended that streak on the 18th hole with a birde and earned a two-shot victory in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Second-round leader Xander Schaufflele finished second two shots behind. First-round leader Tyrrell Hatton and third-round leader Russell Henley finished three shots back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com