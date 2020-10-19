Jason Kokrak wins CJ Cup by two strokes
Jason Kokrak went six holes without making a birdie, but he ended that streak on the 18th hole with a birde and earned a two-shot victory in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
Second-round leader Xander Schaufflele finished second two shots behind. First-round leader Tyrrell Hatton and third-round leader Russell Henley finished three shots back.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
