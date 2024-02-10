Johnson takes LIV Golf Las Vegas title with strong finish
Dustin Johnson shot a closing 69 to win the LIV Golf Las Vegas title at Las Vegas Country Club on Saturday.
Dustin Johnson birdied two of his final four holes to break away from a huge pack and win LIV Golf Las Vegas on Saturday.
Johnson shot a 1-under 69 to finish at 12-under 198 to earn a one-stroke victory over Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch at Las Vegas Country Club.
