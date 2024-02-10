Johnson takes LIV Golf Las Vegas title with strong finish

Dustin Johnson shot a closing 69 to win the LIV Golf Las Vegas title at Las Vegas Country Club on Saturday.

Dustin Johnson of team Aces GC watches his drive off the tee during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dustin Johnson birdied two of his final four holes to break away from a huge pack and win LIV Golf Las Vegas on Saturday.

Johnson shot a 1-under 69 to finish at 12-under 198 to earn a one-stroke victory over Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch at Las Vegas Country Club.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.