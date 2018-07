Jutanugarn captures Ladies Scottish Open for 10th LPGA title

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn holds the trophy after winning the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, Sunday July 29, 2018. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Korea's Amy Yang, right, hugs Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn on the 18th hole after their round on day three of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club, Scotland, Saturday July 28, 2018. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

GULLANE, Scotland — Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Jutanugarn held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year.

Jutanugarn finished on 13-under 271 and is projected to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. She last held the No. 1 spot for two weeks in June 2017— the first Thai golfer to top the rankings.

“It means a lot to me, it’s like my dream come true,” the Bangkok-born Jutanugarn told lpga.com.

“I told my caddie this week, ‘I want to win on a links course one time in my life,’ and I did it so (I feel) pretty good.”

Runner-up Lee remained in close pursuit of Jutanugarn throughout Sunday but was unable to make up a one-shot overnight deficit.

Lee produced a bogey-free 66 but couldn’t do enough after her third-round 71.

Jutanugarn has also won the Kingsmill Championship and U.S. Women’s Open this year.

South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third on 8 under, while their compatriot Amy Yang dropped to joint fifth.

Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.

Beating Jutanugarn was always going to be a tough challenge. She has now won her last nine tournaments when heading into the final round with at least a share of the lead.

American golfer Tiffany Joh (70), who shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday and a 9-over 80 on Saturday, tied for eighth with compatriot Jacqui Concolino and South Afri