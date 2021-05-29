Kang moves into LPGA Match Play quarterfinals on home course

Danielle Kang, who has yet to trail in any of her four matches at Shadow Ridge, won both the 17th and 18th holes to eliminate Law, the European Solheim Cup veteran.

Danielle Kang gestures after finishing the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Danielle Kang continued her march toward a title on her home course with a 2-up victory over Bronte Law at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play on Saturday morning at Shadow Creek.

Kang, who has yet to trail in any of her four matches, won both the 17th and 18th holes to eliminate Law, the European Solheim Cup veteran.

Kang now moves on to face Ally Ewing in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinals. Ewing needed 19 holes to hold off Jenny Coleman.

The other Las Vegas golfer remaining in the field won’t be part of the afternoon, however, as Sophia Popov knocked off No. 2 seed Inbee Park in 20 holes. Popov eagled the 18th hole to force extra play, then birdied No. 2 to win the match.

Other winners Saturday morning included Minjee Lee, Ariya Jutanagarn, Patty Tavatanakit and Eun-Hi Jee. The final match between Shanshan Feng and Brittany Altomare was on the 22nd hole as afternoon play began.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com .