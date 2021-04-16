65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Kevin Dougherty leads MGM Resorts Championship after 1st round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2021 - 9:12 pm
Jamie Arnold of Sydney, Australia, hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first ro ...
Jamie Arnold of Sydney, Australia, hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday , April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Triple-A golfers and their caddies walk past the pond during the first round of the MGM Champio ...
Triple-A golfers and their caddies walk past the pond during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Max Greyserman of Short Hills, N.J., sinks a birdie putt on 18th hole during the first round of ...
Max Greyserman of Short Hills, N.J., sinks a birdie putt on 18th hole during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Alex Kang of Las Vegas hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the M ...
Alex Kang of Las Vegas hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Triple-A golfers practice their drive during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute ...
Triple-A golfers practice their drive during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chandler Blanchet of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., right, consults his golf caddy on fourth hole du ...
Chandler Blanchet of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., right, consults his golf caddy on fourth hole during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jay McLuen of Forsyth, Ga., hits his drive during the first round of the MGM Championships at P ...
Jay McLuen of Forsyth, Ga., hits his drive during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Triple-A golfers and their caddies search for a lost golfball during the first round of the MGM ...
Triple-A golfers and their caddies search for a lost golfball during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chandler Blanchet of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., sinks a birdie putt on fourth hole during the fi ...
Chandler Blanchet of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., sinks a birdie putt on fourth hole during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Michael Schoolcraft of Denver, Colo., watches his drive during the first round of the MGM Champ ...
Michael Schoolcraft of Denver, Colo., watches his drive during the first round of the MGM Championships at Paiute Golf Resort, on Thursday, April, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kevin Dougherty eagled both of the par 5s on the front nine on his way to a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

The Oklahoma State alum also had four birdies and two bogeys on a blustery day on the Sun Mountain course to lead Sam Saunders by a stroke. Six golfers are two back, including Las Vegan Harry Hall.

Playing in one of the last groups on the course, Hall made eagle on the par-5 16th to put himself in contention for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Dougherty played in the morning and posted his score when the wind was blowing its strongest. His lead was never threatened until Saunders made a charge late in the afternoon with five birdies over his final nine holes.

“I definitely used my length to my advantage,” Dougherty said. “There are probably not a lot of guys that can reach the third hole (in two), so being able to have an eagle putt there was big. Getting the one on No. 7 was a bonus.”

Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, arrived in Las Vegas looking for some form after breaking his leg skiing this winter. He only got into the field Monday after finishing third in a qualifier at Las Vegas National.

Among other Las Vegas players, Taylor Montgomery salvaged a nightmare round with an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 18 for a 2-over 74. David Lipsky (70), Alex Kang (72), John Oda (73) and UNLV alum Derek Ernst (77) rounded out the local crew.

MOST READ
1
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
2
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
3
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
4
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
5
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters ...
Dustin Johnson co-favorite to win RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Dustin Johnson will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage. Here are some best bets for the event from handicapper Wes Reynolds.