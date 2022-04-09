Kevin Na, Collin Morikawa lead Vegas golfers at Masters

Kevin Na and Collin Morikawa had two of the 13 sub-par rounds on Friday. Na (71) stands at 2 under in a tie for sixth, while Morikawa (70) is another shot back.

Kevin Na tips his cap after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Collin Morikawa finds himself in a familiar position at the midway point of the Masters, once again in the hunt for his third major championship. But this time, fellow Las Vegas Kevin Na is right there with him.

Morikawa and Na had two of the 13 sub-par rounds on Friday at Augusta National. Na (71) stands at 2 under in a tie for sixth, while Morikawa (70) is another shot back. Na, searching for his first major, had four bogeys and five birides, including a 6-footer on the 18th that he walked in.

Seamus Power and former UNLV standout Adam Scott also made the cut on the number at 4 over.

Headed home, however, are Xander Schauffele (7 over), former Rebel Garrick Higgo (11 over) and UNLV freshman Aaron Jarvis (11 over), although the amateur had tap-in birdies on both par 3s on the back nine Friday.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.