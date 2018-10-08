Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open playoff for 1st PGA Tour title

Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff Sunday to win the season-opening Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour title.

Kevin Tway follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Ryan Moore putts on the second green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Brandt Snedeker chips the ball onto the second green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Fred Couples hits out of a bunker onto the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The flag stick bends in heavy winds on the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, the 30-year-old former Oklahoma State player beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedeker dropped out on their second extra trip down the par-5 18th.

After strong wind died down in the late afternoon on Silverado’s tree-lined North Course, Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff.

“In the playoff I made three birdies, so that was pretty good,” Tway said. “I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

Moore birdied three of the last four in a 67.

“I didn’t get off to the best start and my swing didn’t feel that great,” Moore said. “So I just had to grind a little bit and kind of find a little key for the day.”

Snedeker, three strokes ahead entering the day and five in front with 11 to play, had four back-nine bogeys in a 74.

“No one to blame but myself,” Snedeker tweeted. “I have to find a way to win today.”

The nine-time PGA Tour winner bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine, birdied the par-5 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the 18th, missing from 9 feet.

Luke List eagled the 18th for a 67 to finish a stroke out of the playoff with Troy Merritt (68), Sam Ryder (69), Aaron Baddeley (69) and Sungjae Im (71).

“Obviously, we all kind of knew the wind was going to be crazy warming up this morning,” List said. “There was debris flying everywhere. I was just anticipating a really tough day and it was.”

Phil Mickelson tied for 17th at 8 under after a 72.

“It was challenging but yet very playable conditions,” Mickelson said. “Actually, I played pretty good. I hit two balls out of bounds on the fifth hole trying to go for the green, but other than that, I played pretty well.”

Fred Couples had a 75 to tie for 41st at 5 under in his final start in a regular PGA Tour event.

“For a while I didn’t think we were going to play and then when we played, I didn’t really play,” the 59—year-old Hall of Famer said. “Then I just started hitting and hoping for the best.

Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele had a 75 to finish at 3 under.