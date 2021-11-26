Koepka defeats DeChambeau in Las Vegas match

Brooks Koepka made short work of Bryson DeChambeau during their made-for-TV match at Wynn Golf Club on Friday, winning 5 and 3 and claim bragging rights in golfest bitterest rivalry.

FILE - Brooks Koepka hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament Aug. 28, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. Koepka is playing an exhibition match on Nov. 27 in Las Vegas against Bryson DeChambeau. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

DeChambeau showed off plenty of power over the nine holes, but his shaky short game and failure to make any putts were no contest for Koepka, who went up on the second hole and never looked back.

After a birdie on No. 6 put him 3 up, Koepka strolled off the green and said to the cameras, “Any questions?”

The only one was how much longer it would last.

