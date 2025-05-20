Las Vegan comes up just short in US Open qualifier

Las Vegan Doug Ghim is first alternate for the U.S. Open after finding himself in a 7-for-1 playoff at a qualifier Monday in Dallas.

Doug Ghim reacts after finishing at the 18th hole for the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A potpourri of local golf items:

— The first of 13 final qualifiers for the U.S. Open took place Monday in Dallas, and Las Vegan Doug Ghim ended up as first alternate after seven players tied for the seventh and final spot. Johnny Keefer, second on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, won the 7-for-1 playoff at Bent Tree Country Club.

Former UNLV player Charley Hoffman failed to advance, while Las Vegans Scott Piercy and Ryan Moore withdrew.

Qualifiers also took place Monday in Japan and England. The final 10 qualifiers in the U.S. Open will be June 2.

— Southern Nevada players went 0 for 13 in final qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open over the past month.

Yana Wilson, Ariya Soldwisch, Samantha Harris, Danielle Kang, Riana Mission, Ashely Shim, Nicole Bonde Lorup, Quynn Duong, Amy Cho, Alyson Wasserburger, Sophia Medlin, Lee Hayoung and McKenzi Hall came up short in qualifiers across the country. Former UNLV standout Dana Fall is first alternate from a qualifier in San Jacinto, California.

Four Las Vegas players will be in the field for the tournament, which begins May 29 in Erin, Wisconsin: Allisen Corpuz, Haeran Ryu, Jenny Shin and Rose Zhang.

— With school out for the summer, the Southern Nevada Golf Association is offering a free clinic for juniors looking to get started in the game. And the demand was strong.

Get Out and Golf will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 31 at Las Vegas National. Juniors will get free instruction from LPGA and PGA teaching professionals, amateur standouts and other industry experts.

The event filled up almost immediately, but interested parties can still get on a waiting list. The SNGA is also planning similar events later in the year. Information: info@snjga.com.

— Topgolf Las Vegas is also launching a program for junior golfers. Each week from June 2 through July 18, Topgolf will hold weeklong camps for kids ages 6 to 12.

Participants will tackle chipping, putting and full swings, as well as essential golf rules and etiquette.

Classes run from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and cost $250 per week. Information: topgolf.com/us/play/golf-lessons/summer-academy/

— Former Bishop Gorman player RJ Arone, who just completed his freshman season at Michigan, returned home and promptly won the Nye County Amateur. He finished at 2-under 142 at Mountain Falls Golf Club to top Tripp Hildreth and Preston Harris by four shots.

Todd Roberts won the Senior division by eight strokes after finishing at 3 over, while John Steele finished at 5 over in the Silver division for a three-shot win over three players.

Other winners included Joe Alvarez (Championship net), Joel Panning (Senior net) and George Yocum (Silver net).

— TPC Las Vegas will host a play day June 11 to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association. Golfers can play the course for a discounted rate of $145 that day, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Information: 702-256-2000.

— HELP of Southern Nevada will hold its 31st annual Golf Roundup on June 11 at Cascata Golf Club. Cost is $450 and includes a 7 a.m. breakfast and 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Funds will assist HELP in its mission to support vulnerable families and individuals in Southern Nevada.

Information: helpsonv.org/events.

— Rio Secco is offering a special rate for Clark County residents for the next several weeks. Residents can receive a 55 percent discount on green fees until June 15 when using the code rioccfixit when making their reservation.

