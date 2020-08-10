Las Vegas’ Collin Morikawa claims PGA Championship, first major

In the first major without spectators, Collin Morikawa made two outstanding shots, on the 14th and 16th holes, to win the PGA Championship.

Collin Morikawa waves on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Paul Casey of England, celebrates after a birdie on the 12th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa delivered a shot that will go down as one of the best in a major that hardly anyone witnessed, setting up an eagle on the 16th hole Sunday that carried him to the most quiet PGA Championship ever.

In the first major without spectators, Morikawa finished with a bang.

The Las Vegas resident was among seven players tied for the lead on the back nine at Harding Park, as wild as any Sunday in a major. Morikawa chipped in from 40 feet on the 14th hole to take the lead, and then he ended it with one swing. On the 294-yard 16th hole, Morikawa hit driver that hopped onto the green and settled 7 feet below the cup.

He made it for eagle and was on his way. Morikawa closed with a 6-under 64, the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years, and took his place among the young stars taking over golf.

Just over a year ago, he was finishing up his degree at nearby California, one of several heralded college players ready to rule. Now he has three victories, including a major, by beating a world-class lineup on the public course in San Francisco.

Dustin Johnson never got anything going. Brooks Koepka turned out to be all talk in his bid for a third straight PGA Championship. Tiger Woods was long gone before the leaders even tee off.

This major was up for grabs until one swing on a hole along the shores of Lake Merced, where the tee was moved up to tempt players to drive the green or pay the price if they missed in the trees to the right or the hazard to the left.

Morikawa never hesitated. The swing was never more pure.