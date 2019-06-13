Las Vegas’ Fowler, Piercy among first-round leaders at US Open

The Summit golf club member Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under 66 along with two others and has a one-shot lead over Scott Piercy of Las Vegas halfway through the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Scott Piercy hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Scott Piercy hits out of the bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rickie Fowler hits a chip shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Summit golf club member Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under 66 along with two others and has a one-shot lead over Scott Piercy of Las Vegas halfway through the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Xander Schaufflele and Louis Oosthuizen also shot 66.

Piercy started fast with an eagle at the par-5 sixth to move to 5 under before double bogeying the eighth hole. He responded with birdies at No. 12 and 14 to move to 5 under. However, he bogeyed No. 18, missing a chance to finish the round as the outright leader.

Piercy is playing in his eighth U.S. Open. He has missed the cut four times but finished tied for second in 2016 at Oakmont.

Fowler had a chance to tie the lowest Open score at Pebble Beach — a 65 by Tiger Woods in 2000 — but his 8-footer on the final hole just slid by the cup. Fowler shot a 65 and led after the first round in 2017, finishing in a tie for fifth at Erin Hills.

Rory McIroy led a group of golfers who were two shots back.

Oosthuizen also was off to a good start after holing out from the fairway on his second hole of the day to record the second eagle at No. 11 in six U.S. Opens played at Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Brooks Kaepka was scheduled to tee off at 1:47 p.m. and Tiger Woods was set to tee off at 2:09 p.m.

The morning wave of players found conditions at Pebble Beach welcoming. Ten players were in the clubhouse with scores in the 60s, and there were 25 players under par.