Las Vegas golfer donating to Hawaii relief efforts through his play

Collin Morikawa hits from the rough on the ninth green during the first round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Collin Morikawa is trying to focus on the task at hand during the PGA Tour playoffs, but part of his thoughts are on the devastation on Maui where the Las Vegas golfer has significant roots.

Morikawa has numerous relatives in Hawaii, and his grandparents are from Lahaina. They previously owned a restaurant on Front Street, a property most likely lost in the fires.

“It’s devastating what we’ve been able to, what we’ve been seeing,” Morikawa said. “The before and after photos are just heartbreaking, knowing that my entire dad’s side of the family grew up there. It’s a special place.”

Morikawa has pledged to help and is donating to the Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen relief efforts. He has pledged $1,000 for every birdie and $2,000 for each eagle he makes in the playoffs, which began last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and continue the next two weeks with the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

Fifteen birdies and an eagle in Memphis means $17,000 was raised over the weekend by Morikawa, who is hoping other players and his sponsors will join him in the cause.

“It’s one of the best places in the world we travel to year in and year out to go to Kapalua, play golf there,” he said. “I know I’m going to ask my sponsors. I’m going to ask people that I know just to help out. Anything helps. Really anything.”

Morikawa said he will try to keep his focus on golf during the playoffs, but his thoughts will continue to drift to Hawaii.

“It’s hard not to think about it, but at the end of the day, I’m here to win,” he said. “It’s in the back of my mind for sure. It’s extra motivation and just perspective I think while we’re out there.”

